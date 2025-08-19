Rebecca Allen Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Rebecca Allen as part of its 2025 recognition, honoring her outstanding contributions to the commercial real estate industry and her commitment to empowering women in the field.Rebecca Allen, a seasoned Business Operations Analyst at CBRE, has solidified her reputation as a dedicated professional in the commercial real estate sector. With nearly ten years of experience, she plays an essential role in supporting project managers by overseeing financial processes, managing budget approvals, and meticulously reviewing invoices. Her robust background in accounting and finance, combined with her exceptional interpersonal skills, equips her to tackle complex operational tasks while fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.Rebecca’s journey into the realm of commercial real estate began early, influenced by her father’s long-term career in construction & project management. This foundational experience paved the way for her career at CBRE, where she has continued to excel. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University and recently achieved her Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston-Victoria. As she looks to the future, Rebecca is actively preparing to transition into management roles, showcasing her ambition and dedication to professional growth.Known for her perseverance and problem-solving abilities, Rebecca balances her demanding career with a fulfilling family life, raising three children. Her commitment to excellence is exemplified by her involvement in the National Honor Society and her proficiency in industry-standard tools like Smartsheet.In addition to her professional pursuits, Rebecca is passionate about giving back to her community. She volunteers regularly through her church, contributing to initiatives such as Serve the Servants, where she prepares meals for those in need. Her devotion to service reflects her belief in the importance of community support and engagement.As an advocate for women in commercial real estate, Rebecca encourages her peers to confront challenges head-on and view obstacles as opportunities for growth. The best piece of career advice she has received is to “Run to the struggle, not away from it,” a mantra that embodies her approach to both her professional and personal life.Through her dedication, Rebecca Allen continues to inspire those around her, making a significant impact in the commercial real estate industry and beyond.Learn More about Rebecca Allen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/rebecca-allen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

