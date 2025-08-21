Oliva Gibbs Attorneys Recognized in the 2026 Editions of Best Lawyers®

Eleven Oliva Gibbs Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers Recognition for 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs, a leading national oil and gas law firm, is pleased to announce that eleven of its lawyers have been recognized by Best Lawyers for 2026. Five lawyers are included in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America, and six are recognized in the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America for their work in either Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law, or Natural Resources Law.Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review, with lawyers voting on the professional abilities of peers within their practice area and geographic region. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes junior lawyers, typically those who have been in practice for 3-8 years. Lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed, and inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.Listed below are the Oliva Gibbs lawyers honored by The Best Lawyers in America.The Best Lawyers in America(2026 Edition)Brad Gibbs | Natural Resources Law | Houston, TXAndrew Good | Commercial Litigation | Columbus, OHGreg Harjo | Energy Law | Edmond, OKCharles Lundeen | Energy Law and Oil and Gas Law | Edmond, OKBrad McCamy | Natural Resources Law and Oil and Gas Law | Bismarck, NDBest Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America (2026 Edition)Travis Hendershot | Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, and Oil and Gas Law | Columbus, OHFawaz Maarouf | Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, and Oil and Gas Law | Houston, TXJoseph Manning | Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, and Oil and Gas Law | Houston, TXZack Oliva | Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, and Oil and Gas Law | Houston, TXEmily Sheffield | Oil and Gas Law | Houston, TXRyan Stewart | Energy Law, Natural Resources Law, and Oil and Gas Law | Columbus, OHAbout Best LawyersSince it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyershas become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive Purely Peer Reviewevaluation. More than 184,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world) on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For more information, visit www.bestlawyers.com About Oliva Gibbs PLLCOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm's attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers clear legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.

