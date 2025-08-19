Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa participates in 2025 Traditional Leaders Imbizo, 19 to 21 Aug

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will participate in the 2025 Traditional Leaders Imbizo hosted by the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) under the theme “Sourcing Inspiration from the Past to Deliver a Better Future for Our People.”

The Imbizo will convene approximately 300 delegates, including members of the National, Provincial and Local Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kings, Queens and Principal Traditional Leaders, representatives of political parties, CONTRALESA, ROLESA, development partners, and the private sector.

Taking place from 19 – 21 August 2025, the gathering will review progress on rural development, social cohesion, land matters, and other pressing issues, while charting a roadmap for the future.

In line with Section 40 of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (2019), all Kings and Queens have been invited to directly engage on the programmes of the House and guide its strategic direction.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: 19 – 21 August 2025

Time: 09h00 daily

Venue: Anew Hotel, Boksburg, Gauteng

For Media Enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, CoGTA

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

