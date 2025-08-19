Blo Blow Dry Bar Recognized as Top Cosmetology Business of the Year by IAOTB

Blo Blow Dry Bar will be honored at the International Association of Top Businesses annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, a leader in the cosmetology and beauty services sector, was recently selected as Top Cosmetology Business of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), a premier global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Velma McMillan, Business Owner and Multi-Unit Franchise Partner, whose vision and dedication have propelled Blo Blow Dry Bar to new heights in the beauty and wellness industry. With multiple franchise locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Ms. McMillan brings expertise in negotiation, operations management, sales, contact center management, and overall business strategy.Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America’s original blow dry bar—famous for its "No cuts, no color: Just wash, blo, go" philosophy. With nearly 120 locations across North America and the Philippines, Blo offers clients a menu of signature hair styles ranging from sleek and straight to voluminous curls, helping guests look and feel their best.As a result of this award, Blo Blow Dry Bar will be featured in IAOTB’s annual global business spotlight and honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala as Top Cosmetology Business of the Year, being held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December, to celebrate the achievements of top-performing businesses worldwide.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor reserved for companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and industry impact. Businesses are hand-selected through a rigorous nomination and vetting process, which evaluates professional reputation, operational success, market influence, and community involvement. Only a select few are chosen annually for this distinguished recognition.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP and IAOTB, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award—it's an international network of excellence. Blo Blow Dry Bar exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For more information please visit: https://blomedry.com/ About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com.

