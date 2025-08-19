Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe addresses SRC leadership summit at Goldfields TVET College, 21 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will visit Goldfields TVET College, Tosa Campus, on Thursday, 21 August 2025, to deliver a keynote address at the opening session of the Student Representative Council (SRC) Inter-College Leadership and Development Summit 2025.

The SRC Summit is being held under the theme: Empowering Student Leaders, Building Sustainable Futures.

Following her address at the SRC Summit, Deputy Minister Gondwe will proceed to meet the local business community in Welkom to support the institution's fundraising efforts and to establish strategic partnerships between business and the TVET College.

A total of 19 businesses, including mining, retail, and finance companies, have already committed to engaging with Deputy Gondwe and Goldfields TVET College.

The Deputy Minister will also be joined by Cllr Veronica Ntakumbana, Executive Mayor of Lejweleputswa District Municipality, senior officials from Goldfields TVET College, and the Department of Higher Education and Training.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Event One: SRC Summit

Event Two: Deputy Minister Business Community Engagement and Fundraising Gala Dinner

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

