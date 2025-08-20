City of Craig, Colorado, Offers Free Downtown Property to Qualified Developer

Victory Way Site Represents a Rare Mixed-Use Redevelopment Opportunity

We’re looking for a partner who shares our vision for activating this space with housing, retail, services, or other uses that benefit the community and strengthen our downtown economy.” — Shannon Scott

CRAIG, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Craig is seeking a qualified developer to lead the transformation of a key downtown property located at 221 W Victory Way. The site, which includes three parcels totaling approximately 79,500 square feet, is being offered at no cost to a development partner with a viable, high-impact plan.“This is a rare opportunity to deliver a catalytic project in the heart of downtown,” said Shannon Scott, Economic Development Manager for the City of Craig. “We’re looking for a partner who shares our vision for activating this space with housing, retail, services, or other uses that benefit the community and strengthen our downtown economy.”The Victory Way site is shovel-ready. It is zoned Community Commercial (C-2), allowing for a wide range of uses including mixed-use residential, retail, office, medical, and light industrial. The site has full utility infrastructure in place—electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, and fiber—and is located along U.S. Highway 40, within walking distance of restaurants, civic offices, banks, and retail amenities.The property sits within an Enhanced Enterprise Zone and qualifies for Colorado’s Rural Jump-Start Program, offering potential tax relief and job creation incentives. The site’s strategic location, walkability, and visibility make it an ideal fit for experienced developers with a focus on infill or downtown revitalization.Supporting documents, including a development flyer and detailed FAQ, are available at https://discovercraig.com/site-selection/victoryway/ . Interested developers are encouraged to contact the City directly to learn more or submit a proposal by October 1, 2025.

