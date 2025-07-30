VaLogic Bio Enhances Client Support with Acquisition of Air Systems Technologies

VaLogic Bio has acquired Air Systems Technologies (AST), expanding services available to life sciences organizations across the Mid-Atlantic and New England

This is about giving our clients more of what they need to keep research and production moving efficiently.” — Bill Robertson, CEO of VaLogic Bio

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VaLogic Bio has acquired Air Systems Technologies (AST), expanding the services available to life sciences organizations across the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.AST brings more than 40 years of experience supporting over 1,100 biotech, pharmaceutical, academic, and healthcare organizations with services that include cleanroom certification, biosafety cabinet testing, laminar flow hood certification, and biological decontamination. These capabilities complement VaLogic’s nine service lines, including calibration, validation, advisory support, and environmental monitoring.For clients, the combination of VaLogic and AST means:- Access to a wider range of services through a single, trusted partner- Faster project timelines with fewer delays from coordinating multiple vendors- A strengthened presence in key life sciences markets, from the Mid-Atlantic to New England“This is about giving our clients more of what they need to keep research and production moving efficiently,” said Bill Robertson, CEO of VaLogic Bio. “AST’s expertise will allow us to deliver more solutions under one roof, so our clients can focus on their science rather than navigating multiple providers.”“Joining VaLogic allows us to continue providing the level of precision and responsiveness our clients rely on, while also giving them access to a much broader range of services,” said Tom Choate, Owner and CEO at Air Systems Technologies. “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver value in every interaction.” AST will continue to operate in Avon, Massachusetts, as VaLogic Bio, ensuring seamless continuity for current clients while offering access to new services over time. For more information about VaLogic Bio and its services, visit www.valogicbio.com About VaLogic BioVaLogic Bio is a veteran-founded life sciences compliance and validation company that partners with organizations across the United States to ensure their facilities, equipment, and processes meet the highest regulatory standards. The company currently provides nine service lines, including calibration, validation, environmental monitoring, advisory services, and cleanroom solutions. With more than two decades of experience, VaLogic is known for helping clients avoid costly delays by delivering fast, precise, and reliable support.VaLogic is committed to enabling scientists and manufacturers to focus on discovery and production, while they handle the complexities of compliance. Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, with additional offices in Burtonsville, Maryland, and Houston, Texas, VaLogic continues to expand its reach while remaining dedicated to its mission-driven culture.

