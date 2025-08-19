(Scroll down for English)

Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών για την παραίτηση του Βρετανού βουλευτή Afzal Khan μετά την παράνομη επίσκεψή του στα κατεχόμενα

Η προ ημερών παράνομη επίσκεψη του Βρετανού βουλευτή Afzal Khan στα κατεχόμενα από την Τουρκία εδάφη της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, καθώς και η συνάντησή του με τον κ. Tatar, αποτέλεσαν απαράδεκτες και προκλητικές ενέργειες.

Προκάλεσαν τη συντονισμένη αντίδραση και τη σαφή καταδίκη από το Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, καθώς και από σειρά πολιτικών παραγόντων, σε δικομματικό επίπεδο, στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Υπήρξε επίσης κινητοποίηση προς αυτήν την κατεύθυνση και από την ηγεσία της παροικίας μας.

Η επακόλουθη παραίτηση του εν λόγω βουλευτή από τη θέση του Εμπορικού Απεσταλμένου (Trade Envoy) για την Τουρκία αποτελεί μια σημαντική εξέλιξη, που σε αυτήν τη χρονική συγκυρία έχει ακόμη μεγαλύτερη σημασία. Στέλνεται, ως αποτέλεσμα, το ηχηρό μήνυμα ότι δεν υφίσταται περιθώριο ανοχής, ούτε και περίπτωση υποτονικής αντίδρασής μας.Επιπλέον, οι αποφάσεις του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας (ΣΑ) του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ) ως προς το παράνομο μόρφωμα είναι ενεργές ως προς τη διεθνή κοινότητα.

Τέλος, είναι εκ του αποτελέσματος σαφές ότι πρέπει αλλά και μπορεί να υπάρχουν πολιτικές επιπτώσεις ως προς την παρανομία και σε σχέση με το υποτελές μόρφωμα, ιδιαίτερα ως προς όσους την υποθάλπουν, συνδράμουν, ή ανέχονται.

**************

Announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus on the resignation of British MP Afzal Khan following his illegal visit in the occupied areas

The recent illegal visit of British Member of Parliament (MP) Afzal Khan to the areas of the Republic of Cyprus occupied by Turkey, as well as his meeting with Mr Ersin Tatar, were unacceptable and provocative actions.

They triggered a coordinated reaction and clear condemnation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as by a number of political figures, on a bipartisan level, in the United Kingdom. There was also mobilisation in this direction from the leadership of our diaspora community.

The subsequent resignation of the MP from his position as Trade Envoy for Turkey is an important development, which at this particular time has an even greater significance. As a result, the sound message is being sent that there is no room for tolerance, nor any possibility of a subdued reaction on our part.

Furthermore, the decisions of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the illegal entity are binding on the international community. Finally, it is clear from the outcome that there must and can be political consequences for the illegality and in relation to the subordinate entity, especially for those who harbor, assist, or tolerate it.