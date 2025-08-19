Cyprus’ Amalthea Plan – Dispatch of 1200 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

(Scroll down for English) Συνεχίζεται η αποστολή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στη Γάζα μέσω του Σχεδίου Αμάλθεια Η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία συνεχίζει την εφαρμογή της πρωτοβουλίας του Σχεδίου Αμάλθεια για συμβολή στην αντιμετώπιση της ανθρωπιστικής κρίσης στη Γάζα. Σε αυτό το πλαίσιο αναχώρησε χθες βράδυ από το Λιμάνι Λεμεσού αποστολή ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας ποσότητας 1.200 τόνων. Η αποστολή εμπίπτει στον μηχανισμό ΟΗΕ-2720 και του Γραφείου του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών για τις Υπηρεσίες Προγραμμάτων (UNOPS), με τελικό ανάδοχο και διανομέα τη διεθνή ανθρωπιστική οργάνωση World Central Kitchen. Το όλο εγχείρημα είναι υπό την αιγίδα του μηχανισμού παράδοσης του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ). Σημειώνεται ότι το φορτίο θα διαμετακομιστεί μέσω του Λιμανιού Ashdod, χωρίς επιπρόσθετους ελέγχους ασφαλείας στο σημείο άφιξης, για διανομή εντός της Γάζας στη βάση διευθετήσεων που έχουν γίνει. Η βοήθεια, η οποία περιλαμβάνει είδη τροφίμων, ειδικότερα για κάλυψη αναγκών παιδικής διατροφής, προέρχεται από την Κύπρο (700 τόνοι) μέσω του φορέα CyprusAid του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών, ενώ 500 τόνοι αποτελούν δωρεά από την Κυβέρνηση της Μάλτας, καθώς και διεθνείς ανθρωπιστικές οργανώσεις με έδρα τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες Αμερικής (ΗΠΑ), την Ιταλία, το Τάγμα της Μάλτας και το Κουβέιτ. Στην όλη προσπάθεια είναι πάντοτε καταλυτική η συνεισφορά της Κυβέρνησης των Ηνωμένων Αραβικών Εμιράτων. Η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία εκφράζει την ευγνωμοσύνη της προς όλα τα κράτη και τους εμπλεκόμενους φορείς που συμμετέχουν σε αυτή τη συλλογική προσπάθεια, η οποία υλοποιείται με πλήρη σεβασμό στο διεθνές ανθρωπιστικό δίκαιο και στη βάση λειτουργίας οντοτήτων που υπάγονται στον ΟΗΕ. Υπογραμμίζεται επίσης η συνεπής μας θέση για επείγουσα ανάγκη αυξημένης, ασφαλούς και απρόσκοπτης ροής ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας, σε μαζική κλίμακα, προς τον άμαχο πληθυσμό της Γάζας. Επισημαίνεται ότι οι υποδομές της Κύπρου για συλλογή, ασφαλή επιθεώρηση και αναχώρηση βοήθειας βρίσκονται στη διάθεση της διεθνούς κοινότητας ως επιπρόσθετη ανθρωπιστική δίοδος. Σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, η Κύπρος θα συνεχίσει να συμβάλλει εποικοδομητικά ως χώρα της περιοχής και το πλησιέστερο κράτος μέλος της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ), προωθώντας και υλοποιώντας πρωτοβουλίες ανθρωπιστικού χαρακτήρα. ************* Cyprus’ Amalthea Plan – Dispatch of humanitarian aid to Gaza The Republic of Cyprus continues the implementation of the Amalthea Plan initiative, contributing to the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In this context, yesterday evening, a humanitarian aid consignment of 1,200 tons departed from the Lemesos Port.

The consignment falls under the UN-2720 mechanism and United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), with the international humanitarian organisation World Central Kitchen as the final contractor and distributor. The entire undertaking is under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) delivery mechanism.

It is noted that the cargo will be transferred via the Port of Ashdod, without additional security checks at the point of arrival, for distribution within Gaza on the basis of arrangements that have been made.

The aid, which includes food items, particularly to cover the nutritional needs of children, originates from Cyprus (700 tons) through the CyprusAid mechanism of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while 500 tons constitute a donation from the Government of Malta, as well as from international humanitarian organisations based in the United States, Italy, the Sovereign Order of Malta, and Kuwait.

The contribution of the Government of the United Arab Emirates to the entire effort is instrumental.

The Republic of Cyprus expresses its gratitude to all states and agencies involved in this collective effort, which is being implemented in full respect of international humanitarian law and within the framework of entities operating under the UN.

Moreover, it also underlined out consistent position is on the urgent need for an increased, safe, and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, on a massive scale, to the civilian population of Gaza.

It is further emphasised that Cyprus’ facilities for the collection, secure inspection, and dispatch of aid remain at the disposal of the international community as an additional humanitarian channel.

Within this framework, Cyprus will continue to contribute constructively, as a country of the region and the closest European Union (EU) member state, by promoting and implementing humanitarian initiatives.