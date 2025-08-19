D.O. Cava sets standard with 100% Organic regulation for Guarda Superior, Featured at TEXSOM 2025

D.O. Cava Vineyards D.O. Cava Wine Cellars D.O. Cava Wines

Honoring sustainability and heritage, the iconic sparkling wine region known for traditional methods and full traceability shines at a top U.S. wine conference

Sharing D.O. Cava with sommeliers and rising stars at TEXSOM is more than a tasting—it's a chance to bridge the soul of Spanish winemaking with the vibrant heart of U.S. wine culture” — Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador

VILAFRANCA DEL PENEDèS, SPAIN, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protected Denomination of Origin Cava, one of the European Union’s premier sparkling wine regions, has set a new global standard by achieving 100% organic production for every bottle of Cava de Guarda Superior—including Reserva, Gran Reserva, and the prestigious Cava de Paraje Calificado. This bold step underscores D.O. Cava’s dedication to sustainability, transparency, and authenticity while strengthening its position in the competitive U.S. sparkling wine market, where it continues to captivate wine lovers with its heritage, quality, and commitment to organic viticulture.This achievement will be in the spotlight at the TEXSOM Conference 2025, held August 24–26 at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Texas. TEXSOM is one of the most influential wine education forums in the United States, drawing world‑class sommeliers, importers, distributors, and educators, offering D.O. Cava an unparalleled platform to share its story of innovation, tradition, and organic leadership.Guarda Superior Cava represents the pinnacle of quality and commitment to excellence within the D.O. Cava. These wines must come from certified organic vineyards that are more than ten years old, ensuring maturity and depth of expression. Yield is strictly limited to a maximum of 10,000 kilograms per hectare for Reserva and Gran Reserva, and 8,000 kilograms per hectare for Paraje Calificado, reinforcing a focus on quality over quantity.All Guarda Superior Cavas undergo an extended aging process on the lees, starting with a minimum of 18 months for Reserva, contributing to their complexity and refined character. In addition, they are exclusively vintage Cavas, highlighting the unique identity of each harvest.D.O. Cava at TEXSOM 2025: Celebrating Organic ExcellenceD.O. Cava will highlight its organic Cavas de Guarda Superior across six curated Expo Trade Tasting sessions:Sunday, August 24 – 5:00 PMMonday, August 25 – 10:15 AM, 2:15 PM, 5:00 PMTuesday, August 26 – 10:15 AM, 2:15 PMSommer Camp Breakfast Masterclass:On Sunday, August 24, from 7:00–8:30 AM, D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano will host a “Perfected by Time” masterclass breakfast led by Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador. This by‑invitation‑only session for rising talent in the wine and hospitality industry pairs organic Cavas de Guarda Superior with Jamón ConsorcioSerrano and a signature dish of mushrooms with Serrano ham and poached egg, offering attendees an immersive taste of gastronomic heritage.“Sharing D.O. Cava with sommeliers and rising stars at TEXSOM is more than a tasting—it's a chance to bridge the soul of Spanish winemaking with the vibrant heart of U.S. wine culture,” said Doreen Colondres. “These organic Cavas are not just wines; they are stories of resilience, sustainability, and centuries-old craftsmanship—each bubble a perfect match for the bold, honest flavors of the Mediterranean.”Organic Growth and U.S. Market ExpansionD.O. Cava, Spain’s leading sparkling wine export, continues to expand its global reach. In 2024, the region sold more than 218 million bottles, nearly 70% of which are exported globally, with the United States as the second‑largest market outside the European Union. As part of a European Union‑funded three‑year promotion program, D.O. Cava is executing a robust campaign in the U.S. to elevate the presence and appreciation of Cava de Guarda Superior among American consumers and professionals.New Standards in Cava ProductionD.O. Cava’s commitment to sustainability also includes innovative Quality Stamps that guarantee the origin and authenticity of each bottle. These quality seals feature details on the category, origin, minimum aging, a unique guarantee code, and a QR code offering consumers deeper insights into the wine and pairing suggestions. A new “integral producer” mark allows consumers to easily identify wineries that complete the entire production process—from pressing the grapes to vinification—on their own estates.Mediterranean Terroir and Traditional ExcellenceProduced with indigenous grape varieties and crafted using the traditional method of bottle fermentation and extended aging, D.O. Cava embodies the Mediterranean heritage that sets it apart from other sparkling wines. This combination of terroir and time produces a refined, complex profile, offering an elevated tasting experience that resonates with sommeliers and wine lovers alike.Sustainability Aligned with EU GoalsAligned with the European Union’s “Farm to Fork” strategy, D.O. Cava’s sustainability efforts go beyond organic certification. These include:Limiting soil‑polluting chemicals,Protecting biodiversity,Employing traditional soil conservation techniques,Prioritizing responsible water management,Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, andUsing recyclable and compostable materials such as plant‑based plastics, non‑polluting inks, and recycled paper.Additionally, solar energy is used for refrigeration and self‑supply. This commitment supports 280,000 direct jobs and more than 22,000 indirect positions in rural communities, ensuring D.O. Cava remains a powerful economic and cultural force in the region’s wine industry.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.