Heidi Kuhn Launches Global Peace Foundation and White Rose Campaign to Honor Women Cultivating Peace Through Agriculture

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global peace advocate Heidi Kühn, Founder, Roots of Peace and recipient of the 2023 World Food Prize, announces the expansion of her mission through a new non-profit organization entitled ‘Heidi Kühn Global Peace Foundation.’ Her first initiative will be to launch the “White Rose Campaign” — a worldwide initiative to encourage Global Gardens to feed the hungry. The first year will be dedicated to raising awareness about women farmers, both locally and globally in tribute to the United Nations 2026 Year of the Woman Farmer.Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, President Emeritus, World Food Prize, join Heidi Kuhn to launch this new initiative at the Borlaug Dialogue hosted in Des Moines, Iowa on October 21, 2025, at 7:00pm/CT at The Hilton Hotel in Room #312. Tucker Kuhn, CEO, Roots of Peace; Violet Grgich, CEO, Grgich Hills Estate; and David Beckmann, Founder, Bread for the World, will join this panel discussion and launch event of the ‘White Rose Campaign’ and the planting of Global Gardens.Hundreds of ‘white roses’ will be distributed to international students, teachers and attendees during the 2025 Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue this week with the theme SOILutions for Security, underscoring the role that agriculture plays in sustaining global stability."The White Rose Campaign is a global call to remember our sacred bond with the earth,” stated Heidi. "The slender green stem represents the resilience of life, while its thorns remind us that the path to peace is not without pain. Yet, that struggle towards growth reminds us to invest in the bounty of the earth that feeds us, as we strive to accelerate our mission to end hunger by planting Global Gardens.”The World Food Prize Foundation states that 700 million people go hungry each day, over 2 billion lack reliable access to food, and nearly one in four children is stunted by malnutrition. Kuhn hopes the symbol of the white rose may inspire governments, corporations, foundations and individuals to increase their investment to make Global Gardens bloom.“As we confront the greatest challenge humanity has ever encountered, sustainably producing enough nutritious food to feed the 10 billion people who will inhabit our planet by the year 2050. Therefore, it is absolutely essential that we have peace in order to meet this humanitarian objective. I am thrilled that Heidi will be carrying high the banner of PAX AGRICULTURA—Peace Through Agriculture—as she traverses the globe inspiring efforts to to promote peace and regenerative projects to heal the soil.".The University of California at Berkeley recently launched the Kühn Initiative for Post-Conflict Development Studies, a research initiative devoted to the study of the economic and agricultural development of societies emerging from military and civil conflict.For more information or to support the ‘Heidi Kühn Global Peace Foundation’ and the White Rose Campaign, visit www.HeidiKuhnPeace.org

