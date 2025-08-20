MEA Energy Association Recognizes Raeann Hawley of Colorado Springs Utilities with Life Sustaining Award

RaeAnn Hawley (left) is pictured with the Manager of the Fort Carson team, Carlos Wright (right).

Raeann Hawley acted swiftly to aid a woman having a seizure in public, showing compassion, safety awareness, and quick thinking until EMS arrived.

Raeann’s quick thinking, calm under pressure, and commitment to the welfare of others are a reflection of both her personal character and the safety culture fostered by Colorado Springs Utilities” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is pleased to recognize Raeann Hawley, pipefitter for Colorado Springs Utilities, with a Life Sustaining Award for her exceptional response to a medical emergency that potentially saved a life in 2024. Crystal Cooley, manager of gas construction and maintenance at Colorado Springs Utilities, made this nomination.On a routine return to Leon Young Service Center, Hawley demonstrated her commitment to community safety and well-being. As she approached an intersection, she noticed a young woman who had fallen from her wheelchair near a bus stop and was clearly in distress.Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Raeann pulled over to help. Upon reaching the individual, she found the woman actively experiencing a seizure and vomiting. Raeann quickly assessed her airway and breathing, then placed her in the recovery position to ensure her safety and minimize risk. She also instructed a bystander to contact emergency services.Hawley remained with the individual, offering comfort and monitoring her condition until emergency responders arrived. Upon taking over the scene, paramedics expressed sincere appreciation for Raeann’s swift actions and her readiness to step in when it mattered most.“Raeann’s quick thinking, calm under pressure, and commitment to the welfare of others are a reflection of both her personal character and the safety culture fostered by Colorado Springs Utilities,” said John Gann, senior vice president of membership and marketing at MEA. “She exemplifies the values we aim to highlight with the Life Sustaining Award.”Colorado Springs Utilities, a member of MEA since 1970, provides trusted utility services and safety leadership throughout the region.The MEA Life Sustaining Award honors individuals from member companies who have taken action that directly contributed to saving a life. Nominations are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA’s Board of Directors. MEA also presents the Meritorious Service Award to recognize extraordinary acts of assistance or intervention.To learn more about MEA awards and honorees, visit MEAenergy.org/awards About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

