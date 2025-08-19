Bright Side Painting Named Jacksonville’s Best Painting Company

2025 Community’s Choice Awards Recognize the Best Local Businesses

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Bright Side Painting has been named the Best Painting Company in Jacksonville for excellence in painting services. The award was presented after a community vote in the 2025 Best of Bold City Community’s Choice Awards competition, conducted by the Florida Times‑Union and Jacksonville.com.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from our community,” said co-founder JT Rhodes. “Our team takes pride in delivering quality work and helping our customers bring their vision to life. We’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us and for the opportunity to make Jacksonville even more beautiful.”

More than 115,000 votes were tabulated for the two‑phase competition that began in February with nominations of businesses in fifteen primary categories. The top five nominees in each category advanced to a ballot, giving the power to the people to select the finalists. The 2025 Bold City Best Winners Guide will be published in an upcoming edition of the Florida Times‑Union, representing the best people, places, and things in Jacksonville.

About Bright Side Painting

Bright Side Painting is locally owned and operated, proudly serving Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra, Atlantic Beach, Palm Valley, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2013, their team brings nearly 20 years of experience in delivering expert interior and exterior painting, stucco repair, cabinet refinishing, epoxy floor coatings, drywall repair, and more – all with a hometown touch. Every project comes with transparent pricing, professional preparation, and a one‑year satisfaction guarantee.

Schedule Your Painting Project With Bright Side Painting

Our team is dedicated to providing quality craftsmanship and exceptional service for every project. Contact us today to get started with Jacksonville’s Best Painting Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.