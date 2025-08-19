DPS Highlights Rescue Swimmers for National Aviation Day

AUSTIN – In recognition of National Aviation Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is spotlighting one of its most unique and highly trained aviation assets – the six-member Rescue Swimmer Unit within the Aircraft Operations Division (AOD).

Strategically stationed in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Alpine and Edinburg, the Rescue Swimmer Unit plays a vital role in emergency response across the state. Originally part of the Texas Highway Patrol, the unit transitioned to AOD in the summer of 2024 to enhance DPS’s ability to quickly respond to service calls.

“Texas is home to some of the most challenging terrain and unpredictable weather in the nation,” said DPS Aircraft Operations Division Chief Pilot Stacy Holland. “Our Rescue Swimmer Unit ensures we can reach people in distress no matter the conditions and bring them to safety. In response to the tragic floods that recently impacted parts of Texas, including Kerr County, their swift and skilled efforts were crucial in rescuing those stranded and in danger. On National Aviation Day, we’re proud to honor these elite professionals and the vital role they play in protecting Texas.”

Each member of the unit is assigned to a specific hoist-equipped aircraft, allowing them to rapidly deploy. The team trains collectively every month at various locations across Texas, honing their skills in a wide range of environments, including open water, mountainous terrain, urban settings, rural wooded areas and swift-moving water.

This team has answered the call in a wide range of high-risk emergencies. In 2024, crews conducted lifesaving hoist rescues during Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Milton, as well as a mission in the Del Rio area to recover a stranded hiker. That same year, Alpine units also carried out missions in rugged terrain, including rescuing a distressed family from a mountain top and conducting multiple recovery operations in Big Bend. In May 2025, aircrews were deployed to the Rio Grande Valley, where they rescued an individual trapped in an irrigation canal. Most recently, in 2025, teams played a critical role during the Kerr Co. flood response. By combining advanced aviation capabilities with specialized water-rescue training, the DPS Rescue Swimmer Unit embodies the department’s mission to protect and serve in any environment.

About AOD

AOD is one of the largest airborne law enforcement units in the country, consisting of 13 duty stations, 27 aircraft with state-of-the-art technology and more than 100 personnel. DPS’ AOD is composed of 50 police pilots and 35 Tactical Flight Officers (TFOs). The division currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus A-Stars (including nine with hoist capabilities), one Airbus EC145 C2, one Bell 412, two Pilatus PC-12NGs, four Cessna Caravans, two Cessna 206s and one Beechcraft King Air 350. Additionally, AOD is responsible for licensing, training and regulating all 350 of the Department’ UAS Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) program. The department owns over 350 UAS systems (drones) that are used in variety of missions like border security, capitol security, traffic accident reconstruction and crime scene investigation along with many other missions.

Click here to view pictures and video of the unit, as well as live rescue footage.

###(HQ 2025-84)