$STAX Token Public Listing on BitMart — Expanding Global Reach of TheXchange’s VirtualStaX Marketplace

TheXchange announces the public listing of $STAX on BitMart, unlocking secondary market trading for its native utility token.

$STAX isn’t just another altcoin. It’s a front-row seat to a global revolution in how talent is discovered, supported, and celebrated.” — Rudolf Markgraaff, Founder and CEO

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its oversubscribed Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on Coinstore that raised $1.25 million in just 72 hours, TheXchange today announced the public listing of $STAX on BitMart, unlocking secondary market trading for its native utility token.

At the heart of TheXchange is StaX.app, the global gateway to the VirtualStaX marketplace — a live blockchain-powered ecosystem where anyone can issue their own StaX Cards: digital assets that fans can buy, sell, and trade in real time. The platform spans sport, music, art, entertainment, gaming, innovation, entrepreneurship, influencing, and celebrity culture, creating an unprecedented space for people to monetize their popularity and connect directly with supporters around the world.

“$STAX taps into the most powerful source of renewable energy in the world today: passionate people, and their dreams.” — Rudolf Markgraaff, Founder & CEO

With weekly airdrops from the StaX-Vault, a growing roster of high-profile VirtualStaX ambassadors, and a fully USD/USDC-based trading engine for global stability, $STAX is built for utility, scale, and mass adoption. The market potential is massive. With 5.4 billion social media users globally, StaX Cards can apply to virtually every talented person on Earth — from rising sport stars to chart-topping musicians, breakthrough innovators to global icons.

TheXchange is perfectly positioned to thrive in this environment — anchored by the integrity, experience, and steady leadership of newly appointed SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, whose arrival marks a new era of pragmatic, pro-growth regulation. Alongside crypto-czar David Sacks and Commissioner Hester Pierce, this powerhouse team is driving a clear, compliant, and innovation-friendly framework — with the shared vision of making the United States the undisputed crypto capital of the world. With the right regulatory guardrails being defined and put in place, VirtualStaX is poised to thrive globally, can scale faster, reach further, and unlock opportunity for generations to come.

Public trading of $STAX on BitMart begins today, August 19, 2025, at 16h00 (UTC).

TheXchange and $STAX represent a groundbreaking approach to blockchain utility by directly connecting people, culture, and decentralized finance. Instead of focusing solely on traditional crypto markets, $STAX introduces a new asset class — people-backed digital assets — that turn talent and influence into tradable value.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC20 token, $STAX leverages security, transparency, and scalability while fuelling every transaction within the StaX ecosystem. With its strong community presence and expanding real-world use cases, $STAX is positioned to redefine how fans and creators engage in the Web3 economy.



TheXchange is a technology company focused on creating a global exchange platform for talent through VirtualStaX. VirtualStaX Cards are blockchain-verified digital trading cards that individuals can issue via StaX.app, enabling fans to buy, sell, and trade them as digital assets while participating in the creator’s journey. $STAX is the native token of TheXchange / StaX.app.

