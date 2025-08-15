$STAX IEO on Coinstore Hits $1.25M Target in 72 Hours — Public Listing Perfectly Timed for Bull Run

$STAX taps into the most powerful source of renewable energy in the world today: passionate people, and their dreams.” — says Rudolf Markgraaff, Founder & CEO

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheXchange has successfully completed the Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of its native utility token $STAX on Coinstore, hitting its $1.25 million target in just 72 hours and closing oversubscribed.

At the heart of TheXchange is StaX.app, the global gateway to the VirtualStaX marketplace — a live blockchain-powered ecosystem where anyone can issue their own StaX Cards: digital assets that fans can buy, sell, and trade in real time. The platform spans sport, music, art, entertainment, gaming, innovation, entrepreneurship, influencing, and celebrity culture, creating an unprecedented space for people to monetize their popularity and connect directly with supporters worldwide.

With weekly airdrops from the StaX-Vault, a growing roster of high-profile VirtualStaX ambassadors, and a fully USD/USDC-based trading engine for global stability, $STAX is built for utility, scale, and mass adoption.

The market potential is massive. With 5.4 billion social media users globally, StaX Cards can apply to virtually every talented person on Earth — from rising sport stars to chart-topping musicians, breakthrough innovators to global icons.

The timing could not be better. Bitcoin and Ethereum are at all-time highs, the global crypto market is heating up, and a pro-growth U.S. administration under the visionary leadership of President Donald J. Trump is ushering in a new era of blockchain and crypto ascendancy. With clear, fair regulatory guidelines from SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and the Crypto Task Force led by David Sacks and Hester Peirce, real-world blockchain platforms like VirtualStaX are perfectly positioned to thrive in the next bull run.

Public trading of $STAX commences on Coinstore today, 15 August 2025 at 16h00 (UTC+8), followed by BitMart on Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Bottom Line: $STAX IEO oversubscribed. Tight early supply. $STAX is listing to power a novel, live global marketplace (StaX.app) where utility drives demand.

If you’ve been waiting for a credible project, with global adoption written all over it, expanding worldwide during an eminent crypto bull run, this is it—get in early.

Legal Disclaimer:

