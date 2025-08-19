Hotel Matilda Unveils 'The Taittinger Table': An Exclusive Champagne-Paired Culinary Journey in San Miguel de Allende

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Matilda, one of San Miguel de Allende’s most iconic luxury design hotels, is proud to announce its newest and most exclusive gastronomic experience: The Taittinger Table. This six-course dinner, a celebration of haute cuisine and fine Champagne, is a rare opportunity for discerning travelers to experience a world-class pairing in one of Mexico’s most enchanting cities.At the heart of The Taittinger Table is an extraordinary collaboration between Hotel Matilda and the prestigious Taittinger Champagne House, one of the last family-run Grandes Marques in Champagne and a symbol of refinement, legacy, and elegance. Elevating this exclusive experience even further is the creative talent behind the menu: Michelin-starred chef Vicente Torres, who brings an exquisite balance of innovation and tradition to each course.Hosted at the hotel’s private Owner’s Table inside the renowned Moxi restaurant, this intimate dinner invites guests to embark on a sensorial journey through six courses thoughtfully designed to complement the delicate notes of three Taittinger labels. It is the only experience of its kind in San Miguel de Allende, and one that sets a new standard for culinary sophistication in the region.The Tasting MenuWith each pairing, Chef Torres and the Matilda culinary team carefully align textures, temperatures, and flavors to highlight the nuances of each champagne. The result is not just a meal, but an immersive narrative and one that honors the heritage of Taittinger and the culinary excellence Hotel Matilda is known for.The evening begins with a crisp Taittinger Brut Réserve, which pairs with the first course: a natural oyster in double cream. Next comes a chilled peach gazpacho, delicately poured over a lion's claw scallop and heirloom tomato. The journey continues with Taittinger Prestige Rosé, paired with beef tartare, crowned with caviar, and served atop a flaky aged Parmesan tart. This is followed by roasted suckling pig, its skin crackling beneath a citrusy glaze of orange juice, alongside glazed carrots. To close, the sweetness of Taittinger Nocturne pairs with a slice of Basque cake, served with spiced strawberries.The dinner experience begins at $4,900 MXN (approx.$265 USD) per person + service. The dinner is available for booking from June25th, by advance reservation only.A Destination for Culinary ExcellenceSince its opening, Hotel Matilda has become a cornerstone of San Miguel de Allende’s luxury and arts scene, garnering international acclaim for its design-forward aesthetic, curated art collection, and commitment to gastronomic innovation. Moxi, the hotel’s flagship restaurant, has long been recognized as one of the most forward-thinking dining establishments in central Mexico, known for bold flavors, seasonality, and experiential cuisine.The Matilda ExperienceBeyond its culinary offerings, Hotel Matilda is a haven for modern luxury and artistic expression. Tucked into a quiet corner of the historic city, on one of the most photogenic streets in Mexico, the hotel blends historic charm with contemporary cool. Its 32 art-filled rooms and suites feature sleek furnishings, plush linens, and curated design touches that reflect the artistic spirit of San Miguel de Allende.Guests can also indulge in holistic wellness at Spa Matilda, an award-winning wellness experience offering customized treatments that incorporate local ingredients and modern techniques. The hotel’s vibrant ambiance, chic pool terrace, and rotating art exhibits make it a hub for creatives, food lovers, and sophisticated travelers.Named one of the “Top 5 Hotels in Mexico” by Condé Nast Traveler, Hotel Matilda continues to lead the evolution of luxury hospitality in the region. With The Taittinger Table, it introduces yet another layer of exclusivity to the guest experience — one that blends history, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry into a singularly exceptional evening.A Toast to Elegance in San MiguelWhether you’re marking a special occasion, planning a romantic escape, or simply seeking the extraordinary, The Taittinger Table offers a once-in-a-lifetime culinary celebration that can only be found in San Miguel de Allende, and only at Hotel Matilda.Reservations are now open for this exclusive experience, available for a limited number of guests each evening.

