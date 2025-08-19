TRIBUTE LAUNCHES NEW ‘BANANA FLAVOR’ HORSE TREATS

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribute Equine Nutrition, a leading provider of superior equine feeds and supplements, today announced the launch of its new Banana Flavor horse treats, the latest addition to their popular Tribute Wholesome Blends product line. Banana Flavor Wholesome Blends Horse Treats are made with real bananas baked into each morsel and are completely soy free, a staple among all Tribute Wholesome Blends treats.“We’re thrilled to bring this new banana flavor to proud horse owners who want to give their companions a special and wholesome reward,” said Bonnie Brannigan, Vice President of Marketing at Kalmbach Feeds. “Unlike treats that use artificial flavors, our Wholesome Blends treats are made with real fruits and vegetables. Horses love the taste of these treats because the flavor comes directly from whole, real bananas in every bite.”The new Banana Flavor Tribute Wholesome Blends Horse Treats are available now via the company’s website at https://tributeequinenutrition.com/products/banana-wholesome-blends-horse-treats and through participating dealers nationwide. To find dealers carrying Tribute-brand products in your area, visit tributeequinenutrition.com/pages/where-to-buy This new Banana Flavor variety joins the existing lineup of Wholesome Blends Horse Treats, which includes Original, Carrot Cake, Apple, and Peppermint flavors. The entire line is crafted to appeal to a horse’s natural preference for sweet and salty flavors, strong aromas, and a chewy texture, ensuring a palatable and enticing reward every time.About Tribute Equine NutritionTribute Equine Nutrition, a brand by Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., is a trusted provider of superior equine nutrition, specializing in fixed-formula products with premium, high-quality ingredients. Designed by Ph.D. Equine Nutritionists, Tribute products are fortified and balanced with essential nutrients to meet a horse’s specific needs. With a wide range of feeds and supplements, including ration balancers, senior care, and treats, Tribute Equine Nutrition also offers personalized nutrition plans and products to give horse owners peace of mind for every unique animal. For more information, visit www.tributeequinenutrition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.