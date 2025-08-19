Woodchuck's Named Jacksonville's Best Furniture Store for 7 Years in a Row

2025 Community’s Choice Awards Recognize the Best Businesses in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 7th year in a row, Woodchuck’s Fine Furniture & Decor was named the Best Furniture Store and Best Backyard Furniture Patio Store in Jacksonville for providing high-quality furniture and exceptional customer service. The awards were presented after a community vote in the 2025 Bold City Best competition, conducted by the Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized again by our customers and community,” said Doug Correia, president of Woodchuck’s Fine Furniture & Decor. “Our team works hard every day to provide the best furniture, design services, and experience possible — and we’re grateful for the continued support.”

More than 110,000 votes were tabulated for the two-phase competition that began in February with nominations of businesses in fifteen primary categories. The top five nominees in each category advanced to a ballot, giving the power to the people to select the finalists. The 2025 Bold City Best Winners Guide will be published in an upcoming edition of the Florida Times-Union, representing the best people, places, and things in Jacksonville.

About Woodchuck’s Fine Furniture & Decor

For over 40 years, Woodchuck’s Fine Furniture & Decor has served North Florida with top-quality furniture and design services. Our showroom features a wide range of living room, dining room, outdoor, home office, and bedroom furniture, including custom options from leading brands like Hooker Furniture, Bassett Furniture, and Universal Furniture.

