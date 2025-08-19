Florida Eye Specialists Celebrates 10 Years as Jacksonville’s Best Eye Care Clinic

2025 Community’s Choice Awards Recognize the Best Businesses in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the 10th year in a row, Florida Eye Specialists has been named the Best Eye Care Clinic in Jacksonville for excellence in eye care services. The award was presented following a community vote in the 2025 Best of Bold City Community’s Choice Awards competition, conducted by the Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com.

“We are honored that our patients have once again shown their support and spread the word that Florida Eye Specialists provides the best eye care in Jacksonville,” said Florida Eye Specialists CEO and ophthalmologist Dr. Rajesh Shetty. “We are so appreciative of the trust our patients place in us for their vision needs, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional care.”

More than 115,000 votes were tabulated for the two-phase competition that began in February with nominations of businesses in fifteen primary categories. The top five nominees in each category advanced to a ballot, allowing the community to choose the winners. The 2025 Bold City Best Winners Guide will be published in an upcoming edition of the Florida Times-Union, recognizing the best people, places, and services in Jacksonville.

About Florida Eye Specialists

Florida Eye Specialists is one of the largest multi-specialty ophthalmology private practices in Northeast Florida, including Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin, Ponte Vedra Beach, Palm Coast and Ormond Beach. For almost 50 years, the dedicated eye care specialists at Florida Eye Specialists have been pioneers in cataract surgery and new eye treatments, setting the standard for eye care in Florida.

