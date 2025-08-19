COMMENTS REQUESTED FOR THIRD DISTRICT COURT COMMISSIONERS

Salt Lake City, Utah – The Third District Court seeks public comments in relation to the retention of Commissioner Russell Minas. Anyone wishing to make a comment regarding the potential retention of Commissioner Russell Minas may do so by sending an email to markp@utcourts.gov. All comments must be submitted within 10 days of this post.

The Third District Court also seeks public comments in relation to the retention of Commissioner Michelle Blomquist. Anyone wishing to make a comment regarding the potential retention of Commissioner Michelle Blomquist may do so by sending an email to markp@utcourts.gov. All comments must be submitted within 10 days of this post.

