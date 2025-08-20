Gavin Snyder to Open Floral Design Studio, Evergreen, at Highland Village

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen, a floral design studio from Gavin Snyder Events, will soon open near the Courtyard in Highland Village, Jackson’s premier destination for retail, dining, and community programming.

The floral concept comes from the team behind Gavin Snyder Events, one of Mississippi’s top wedding and event planning companies. Evergreen will feature high-end, custom floral production, offering artfully designed arrangements for events, special occasions, and everyday home enjoyment.

“Evergreen is an extension of what we already love doing - creating beauty and celebrating important moments,” said Snyder. “We’re thrilled to join the Highland Village community and share our floral designs in such an iconic Jackson location.”

Gavin Snyder Events has earned a reputation across the South for elegant, meticulously-planned weddings and events. Through Evergreen, founder Gavin Snyder will expand his creative footprint by offering a dedicated studio where floral artistry takes center stage. The shop will showcase the same elevated aesthetic and attention to detail that has made Gavin Snyder Events a trusted name in Mississippi’s event industry.

“We’re very excited to welcome Gavin and his team to Highland Village,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy and Experience. “Evergreen’s custom floral production fits perfectly alongside our growing roster of lifestyle brands and unique experiences.”

Evergreen’s Highland Village location joins the brand’s existing Fondren office under the Gavin Snyder Events family. Alterations to the space are currently underway, and Snyder hopes to open Evergreen in late Summer.

For more information about Gavin Snyder Events, visit gavinsnyderevents.com.

About Gavin Snyder Events

Gavin Snyder Events is a premier event and wedding planning company based in Jackson, Mississippi. Serving clients across the Southeast, Gavin Snyder Events specializes in wedding, corporate, and community events with a focus on purposeful planning, beautiful designs, and unforgettable experiences.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

