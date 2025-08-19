First Heritage Mortgage Announces Move to New Corporate Headquarters in Fairfax, VA

First Heritage Mortgage opens its new Fairfax HQ Sept. 17, 2025, featuring modern amenities, green design, and expansion plans to double in size in four years.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) is proud to announce the relocation of its corporate headquarters to a new, modern office space in the heart of Fairfax. The move marks a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to its employees, partners, and clients.The new headquarters, located at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 600, Fairfax, VA, officially opens on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with a grand opening celebration planned for staff and invited guests. This 21,324-square-foot space will house more than 75 team members who work from the Fairfax headquarters location.Designed with hybrid work and collaboration in mind, the new space features upgraded amenities including a private gym, café, multiple conference and huddle rooms, and easy access to nearby restaurants, shopping, major highways, and public transit. The building is LEED Gold certified, reflecting FHM’s ongoing commitment to green building practices and sustainability in the communities where it operates.“This move represents an exciting new chapter for First Heritage Mortgage,” said Alex Wish, CEO of First Heritage Mortgage. “As we approach our 30th anniversary in 2026, this new headquarters will usher us into a new era of growth, innovation, and profitability. We’ve always believed that when we invest in our people, we can better serve the families who trust us and the business partners who rely on us. This new space was designed with that in mind.”The headquarters relocation underscores a time of exponential expansion for the company, as FHM continues to strengthen its presence across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Northeast regions. The new facility provides an enhanced environment for teamwork, productivity, and a flexible return-to-office experience that puts employee well-being at the forefront. With projections to double in size over the next four years, the company is investing in the infrastructure, talent, and spaces needed to support its rapid growth while continuing to deliver the personalized service and trusted guidance it’s known for.About First Heritage MortgageFounded in 1996, First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) is one of the largest privately-owned mortgage companies in the nation and the top-producing local lender in the Washington, D.C. metro region. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, FHM operates 23 branch locations across the United States with a lending footprint that spans 18 states plus the District of Columbia.As a correspondent lender, FHM manages the entire mortgage process from start to finish at the local level, offering clients and business partners personalized service, innovative loan solutions, and the strength of a trusted industry leader.Learn more at fhmtg.com First Heritage Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender | Company NMLS ID #86548 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

