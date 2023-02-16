First Heritage Mortgage Opens New Branch in Charlotte, North Carolina
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Heritage Mortgage continues to grow its lending footprint in North Carolina with a new office in Charlotte (Branch NMLS ID #2456404). The North Carolina market is part of FHM’s growth strategy in the Southeast, and the Charlotte branch is the ninth for the company in the region.
Brett Kiker, Senior Loan Officer in the branch, is excited about the ability to serve even more clients with the new location. The branch will allow FHM to serve customers in the state with a local team and play a key role in developing the FHM brand in the community.
The new Charlotte location is the 18th FHM office, with the company’s lending footprint spanning 14 states. This growth is fueled by a dedication to customer experience and to providing exceptional service.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to continue to execute on our growth plan, in large part because our clients love the loan products and customer service we provide,” said Alex Wish, CEO. “We’re staying laser-focused on providing the best lending experience out there. As we continue to deliver that, we are confident about our growth in the Southeast region and beyond.”
To learn more about the Charlotte branch, customers and business partners can contact Brett Kiker at (704)694-8171 or email bkiker@fhmtg.com.
Erica Goodwin
Brett Kiker, Senior Loan Officer in the branch, is excited about the ability to serve even more clients with the new location. The branch will allow FHM to serve customers in the state with a local team and play a key role in developing the FHM brand in the community.
The new Charlotte location is the 18th FHM office, with the company’s lending footprint spanning 14 states. This growth is fueled by a dedication to customer experience and to providing exceptional service.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to continue to execute on our growth plan, in large part because our clients love the loan products and customer service we provide,” said Alex Wish, CEO. “We’re staying laser-focused on providing the best lending experience out there. As we continue to deliver that, we are confident about our growth in the Southeast region and beyond.”
To learn more about the Charlotte branch, customers and business partners can contact Brett Kiker at (704)694-8171 or email bkiker@fhmtg.com.
Erica Goodwin
First Heritage Mortgage
+1 703-259-8658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok