Boat Ramp at Wellington State Park on Newfound Lake to Experience Reduced Parking Capacity to Allow Improvements

August 19, 2025

Concord, NH – On Tuesday, September 2, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will begin constructing a remote loading platform at the Newfound Lake Boating Access Area located at Wellington State Beach in Bristol. Construction of the ramp will take place in the undeveloped leach-field island west of the parking lot. The platform will meet ADA accessibility requirements to facilitate improved transfers to and from boats while they are still trailered for mobility challenged boaters and families with young children. The platform is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of boat launch and retrieval at the ramp, expanding the opportunity for the public to enjoy recreational boating on Newfound Lake.

During construction, the double-lane ramp and cartop canoe and kayak access will remain open. However, parking immediately adjacent to the construction area will be limited to ensure public safety and efficient construction activity, resulting in reduced parking capacity. Construction activity will continue through the fall until the project is completed, or weather conditions prevent further work.

To check project status updates, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/boating-and-access.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.