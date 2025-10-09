Injured Hiker Rescued from Dickey Mountain, Thornton

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470



Thornton, NH – On Tuesday, October 7 at 6:10 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were made aware of an injured hiker on the Dickey Mountain Trail in Thornton. The hiker had suffered a leg injury that prevented him from continuing without assistance. Members of Campton/Thornton Fire Department, Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead.

By 7:10 p.m. the first rescuers made it to the injured hiker located 1.2 miles from the trailhead. At 8:10 p.m. the carryout commenced with over 20 rescuers participating in the rescue. Aided by the use of a rescue wheel that attaches to the litter the team made good time to the trailhead, arriving at 9:10 p.m. The injured hiker, identified as 47-year-old William Rose of Thornton, NH, was transported by Campton/Thornton Fire Department to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the 10 Essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative. For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, visit hikesafe.com.