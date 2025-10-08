NH Wildlife Calendar Helps Support Granite State Schools, Clubs, and Local Businesses

CONTACT:

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

October 8, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) offers an excellent resource for teachers, students, mentors, and small businesses—and this year is no exception. The 2026 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is an anticipated and effective fundraiser for schools, clubs, and community groups and it supports NHFG’s work conserving wildlife and wild places. This award-winning calendar features: gorgeous wildlife photography; important Granite State hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation dates; and wildlife-watching tips. The 2026 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar is in stock and ready to ship or be picked up at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. As you consider your future opportunities, you can be sure that your organization will be prepared by raising money now.

Why does the New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar make such a great fundraiser?

People love wildlife: This beautiful calendar showcases New Hampshire’s wildlife, promotes outdoor activities, and helps conserve our state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources.

Fantastic profit margin: Your group keeps $6.00 for each calendar purchased! (Retail price is $12.00.)

There is no risk to you: Students or group members simply take orders and collect payment. You write one check to NH Fish and Game for the total purchase (minimum purchase of 10 calendars required), and we ship the calendars to you. Or, save on shipping by picking up the calendars at Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord .

We are excited to work with you to help achieve your fundraising goals this fall! Final fundraiser orders should be placed by December 5, 2025 to allow time for delivery before Christmas. Orders are gladly accepted after this date, but please allow 2 weeks for shipping or plan to pick up your calendars in Concord, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Get a calendar sales kit or more information for your group or business today by emailing Jay Martin at Jay.Martin@wildlife.nh.gov.