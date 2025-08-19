VitalPBX Launches Seamless Integration with T38Fax for Reliable T.38 VoIP Faxing

T38 Fax

VitalPBX now supports seamless T.38 faxing via T38Fax integration, using its new "Routing Method" for reliable, hassle-free VoIP faxing.

With Routing Method and T38Fax integration, VitalPBX delivers faxing reliability within the platform—no external tools needed.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX today announced enhanced capabilities to deliver reliable fax communication over IP by integrating with T38Fax using the new Routing Method feature in VitalPBX version 4.5.1-2. This development enables seamless and dependable T.38 fax negotiation directly via trunk endpoints, streamlining fax operations without additional hardware.

Key Features Introduced:

- T38Fax Trunk Configuration: Users can now easily set up the T38Fax trunk under PBX → Calls Routing → Trunks, enabling VitalPBX to establish a direct fax pathway.

- Outbound Route Setup: In PBX → Calls Routing → Outbound Routes, administrators can define specific route patterns for fax numbers and assign the dedicated T38Fax trunk.

- New “Routing Method” Field: Available in VitalPBX 4.5.1‑2 and above, this option under PBX → Virtual Faxes → Fax Devices allows the fax device to target a specific trunk (T38Fax), guaranteeing direct T.38 negotiation.

- Integrated Fax Sending: Users can send faxes directly via PBX → Virtual Faxes → Send Fax—select their fax device, upload the document, and it is routed through T38Fax for optimal transmission.

“This integration removes complexity and delivers reliability for VoIP fax transmission,” said Rodrigo Cuadra, spokesperson for VitalPBX. “Now, businesses can manage faxing wholly within VitalPBX—no extra software or hardware required.”

Background & Benefits:

Achieving reliable fax communication over VoIP traditionally involves navigating network jitter, packet loss, and compatibility issues. The T.38 protocol addresses these by optimizing fax transmission, but requires precise setup and trunk-specific negotiation. VitalPBX’s integrated approach—with T38Fax and Virtual Faxes add-on—ensures robust, equipment-free faxing within a unified interface.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a scalable, user-friendly IP-PBX platform that simplifies telephony management through intuitive design and powerful features. Based in Miami, Florida, VitalPBX enables businesses—from call centers to multi-tenant environments—to manage communications efficiently and reliably. For more information, visit www.vitalpbx.com.

