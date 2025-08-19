Coastal Surveillance Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Coastal Surveillance Market Worth?

In recent times, the coastal surveillance market has witnessed remarkable growth and is projected to further expand from $33.60 billion in 2024 to $36.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This historical growth is spurred by factors including an increase in maritime piracy, smuggling operations, evolution in global maritime commerce, territorial conflicts, naval indefiniteness, the introduction of maritime security reforms post the 9/11 incident, and modernization initiatives by the government.

In the coming years, the coastal surveillance market is expected to witness significant growth, increasing to $48.91 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The predicted growth over this period is due to a variety of factors such as increased defense budgets in coastal countries, a rise in gray-zone maritime threats, climate change and coastal disaster monitoring, global efforts to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the development of vital infrastructure along coastlines. Anticipated trends over the forecast period include AI-based surveillance and decision-making support, the inclusion of quantum-resistant cybersecurity, edge AI and fog computing, incorporation of quantum-resistant cybersecurity, and the combination of hybrid electro-optical + radar sensor systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Coastal Surveillance Market Landscape?

The growth of the coastal surveillance market is projected to be catalyzed by the rising defense expenditure. This expenditure refers to the sum of financial resources allocated by a nation towards its military personnel, equipment, maintenance, operations, and associated research. Insights suggest that the surge in defense spending has arisen from the heightened geopolitical tensions spurred by escalating global conflicts and security challenges within various regions. Funding for sophisticated technology and equipment from defense expenditure strengthens marine security and enables swift detection and response towards threats along coastlines. For instance, in April 2024, it was reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Sweden-based NGO, that there was a 6.8% increase in global military spending in 2023 to a staggering $2,443 billion, compared to 2022. Hence, the coastal surveillance market is expected to see significant growth propelled by increasing defense spending.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Coastal Surveillance Market?

Major players in the Coastal Surveillance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• SAAB Aktiebolag

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Coastal Surveillance Market?

Leading firms in the coastal surveillance market are turning their attention to the creation of technologically superior solutions, like advanced coastal surveillance systems, to bolster maritime safety and elevate situational awareness. The term ""advanced coastal surveillance system"" denotes a cutting-edge technological system intended to supervise, identify, and handle activities along coastlines and maritime boundaries. For example, Thales S.A., an aerospace corporation based in France, unveiled CoastShield in November 2024. This system is created to keep track of coastal activities in real-time, from the shore to the open ocean, as well as the lower-altitude airspace. CoastShield is unique due to its modular and scalable structure, advanced sensor integration such as the CoastWatcher 100 radar, real-time AI-based situational awareness, with the capability to oversee and identify coastal activities on land and lower-altitude airspace up to 100 nautical miles, in all types of weather.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Coastal Surveillance Market Growth

The coastal surveillance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: X-Band, S-Band, X-Band And S-Band, Other Types

2) By Component: Command And Control, Intelligence, Reconnaissance, Electronics Warfare

3) By Platform: Large Scale Surveillance, Moderate Scale Surveillance

4) By Application: Command And Control (C2), Computers, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Other Applications

5) By End-User: Ports, Harbour, Oil And Gas, Maritime Protection Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By X-Band: Marine Vessel Tracking, Coastal Border Monitoring, Weather And Sea Condition Surveillance, Search And Rescue Operations Support

2) By S-Band: Long-Range Coastal Monitoring, Maritime Traffic Control, Environmental Monitoring, Early Warning Systems

3) By X-Band And S-Band: Integrated Coastal Surveillance Systems, Hybrid Radar Solutions, Multi-Band Maritime Security, Combined Weather And Vessel Tracking

4) By Other Types: L-Band Radar Systems, Ku-Band Coastal Surveillance, Passive Radar Systems, Satellite-Based Coastal Monitoring

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Coastal Surveillance Market By 2025?

In the Coastal Surveillance Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading region in 2024. The market in Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers various other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

