Formula Fixed Debuts with Eastern Qualifier in the Washington, D.C. Area

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brakeless, creator-fueled world of Formula Fixed www.formulafixed.com ) officially roared into the nation’s capital this past weekend, delivering three days of high-speed racing, vibrant community culture, and viral-worthy moments at its inaugural Eastern Qualifier.From the kick-off party at The Dew Drop Inn to the intense Crit Race at RFK Stadium and the Mario Kart-style Short Track tournament at K1 Speed in Jessup, MD, the weekend offered fans, riders, and creators an entirely new way to experience cycling.Pittsburgh’s Dan Uhranowsky stole the show on the men’s side, winning both Sunday’s Crit Race and Monday’s Short Track remarkably in just his second fixed gear race and on a bike he bought from Facebook Marketplace. In the women’s events, New Yorkers came out on top, with Karen Walker claiming the Crit Race and Brittany O’Neal taking the Short Track.Winners of the Eastern QualifierWomen’s Crit Race Champion: Karen Walker, (@karen.every.day)Men’s Crit Race Champion: Dan Uhranowsky (@danuhranowsky)Men’s Short Track Champion: Dan Uhranowsky (@danuhranowsky)Women’s Short Track Champion: Brittany O'Neal (@boogie_down_nyc)Co-founder James Grady praised both the riders and the fans, highlighting the electric atmosphere that helped define the event. “The energy in D.C. this weekend was palpable,” Grady said. “The vibes were amazing, our volunteers went above and beyond, and you could feel the passion for the sport and the community everywhere you turned. Having a seamless streaming operation on YouTube also allowed us to share that same energy with fans around the world.”Formula Fixed partnered with the Chocolate City Criterium to bring this groundbreaking event to life. The Crit Race at RFK Stadium brought together elite fixed-gear riders from across the country for a high-speed battle, while the Short Track Showdown turned cycling into a full-contact chess match on wheels. Both races pushed competitors’ limits and gave spectators nonstop action from start to finish.The weekend’s YouTube broadcast captured the racing, the stories, and the personalities, ensuring fans who couldn’t make it to D.C. could still be part of the action.Next up, Formula Fixed heads home to San Francisco for the Western Qualifiers in the San Francisco Bay Area from September 13–15, where more top riders will punch their ticket to the inaugural Formula Fixed Pro Series in 2026.About Formula Fixed:Formula Fixed ( www.formulafixed.com ) is the first cycling league engineered for the digital age, blending elite fixed-gear racing with immersive fan experiences across streets, screens, and stadiums. With creator-led storytelling, high-energy events, and a modern aesthetic built for streaming and short-form content, Formula Fixed is bringing brakeless racing out of the underground and into the global spotlight.

