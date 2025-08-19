Railroad Crossing Improvement Project Scheduled for U.S. Highway 212/U.S. Highway 281 in Redfield

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025

Contact:

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

REDFIELD, S.D. - On Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, RCP&E Railroad will be installing three new crossings at the junction of U.S. Highway 212 and U.S. Highway 281 in Redfield.

Weather dependent, the railroad crossing improvements are anticipated to be complete on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

There will be a signed detour on Commercial Lane and West First Street. No over width loads, over weight loads, or long loads will be allowed on the detour.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-