Rocket Project at UCLA and Valworx Announce Partnership for a Closed-Loop Throttle System for Bi-Propellant Liquid Rockets

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valworx, Inc, a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls, has partnered with the Rocket Project at UCLA to develop the next generation of bi-propellant liquid-fueled rockets.

This year the UCLA team is undertaking an ambitious project to develop a closed-loop throttle system for their bi-propellant liquid rocket. This builds on their previous effort when the team ran several static fire tests in open-loop control to characterize flow performance of their bi-propellant system.

"Rocket Project at UCLA is a student-run team that thrives on resourcefulness, ingenuity, and a relentless drive to push the boundaries of collegiate rocketry. With limited funding and tight timelines, every component we build or source is the product of countless hours of problem-solving and hands-on engineering. That’s why our new partnership with Valworx, an industry leader in valve and controls technology, is such a game-changer.

Through their sponsorship, Valworx is providing us with professional-grade, industry-rated hardware—lightweight, durable, and engineered to perform in the most demanding environments. Valworx valves are trusted by professionals across industries where reliability is non-negotiable, and their precision engineering ensures consistent performance under extreme pressures and temperatures. This level of accuracy is critical to our closed-loop engine control project, where precise valve actuation directly impacts our ability to regulate propellant flow and optimize engine performance in real time. These components don’t just meet our needs; they free us to innovate faster, test more ambitiously, and focus our energy on advancing our designs instead of making compromises. With Valworx support, we’re equipped to keep raising the standard for our systems and redefining what a scrappy, student-led team can accomplish," said Michael Ferrell, Chief Engineer of Rocket Project at UCLA.

"The UCLA Rocket program continues to build on prior innovations, and we're excited to play a part in helping the next generation of aerospace leaders literally aim high," said Kurt Naas, President of Valworx.



About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading supplier of actuated valves and controls in stainless, brass, PVC, and sanitary ball and butterfly valves. They offer free shipping on orders over $99, free lifetime technical support, extensive online documentation and a generous return policy. All products are backed by a comprehensive one-year warranty.

Valworx-brand products are known, trusted and preferred by tens of thousands of users worldwide, meeting their customers' expectations for price, delivery, and performance.

For more info, visit https://www.valworx.com, follow us on X (@valworxvalves), and https://www.facebook.com/valworxvalves.

About the Rocket Project at UCLA

Rocket Project at UCLA is a student engineering team that teaches rocket engineering through hands-on exposure to the complete design-build-test cycle of engineering, giving students an opportunity to apply classroom subjects to a project with real-world challenges and thrilling results.

For more information, visit https://www.rocketproject.seas.ucla.edu/.

Legal Disclaimer:

