Criminal Illegal Alien Recklessly Driving an 18-Wheeler Kills Three in Florida

Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for criminal illegal alien Harjinder Singh following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, on August 12, 2025, Harjinder Singh attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point in St. Lucie County. By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people and leaving Florida families shattered.

Video obtained from Breaking911 from inside the tractor trailer shows the exact moment Singh decided to break U.S. highway laws as he turned his truck into traffic- his face shows no shock or remorse for his actions or the lives he destroyed.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”

Singh obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States. Governor Newsom put Americans' lives directly at risk by arming this illegal alien with the ability to operate a 40-ton killing machine on U.S. highways. This reckless policy gave Singh the keys and three innocent people paid with their lives.

ICE issued an immigration detainer on August 16, 2025, after Singh was arrested, to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution, preventing him from slipping back onto America’s streets. This detainer ensures he will be transferred to ICE custody the moment his criminal case concludes.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #