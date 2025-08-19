MoneyFlows Unveils Enhanced ETF and Portfolio Capabilities for Advisors

MoneyFlows scores portfolios and nearly 1000 ETFs

MoneyFlows now scores nearly 1000 ETFs and offers portfolio scoring and equity flows analysis.

MoneyFlows.com new additions gives investment advisors an edge with institutional-grade ETF and portfolio insights tools that free up time, deepen client relationships, and fuel business growth.” — Jason Bodner

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MoneyFlows Powered by MAPsignals Q.I.Unveils Enhanced Portal, Revolutionizing Institutional Investment Insights with New ETF and Portfolio Analysis CapabilitiesMoneyFlows ( MoneyFlows.com ), formerly MAPsignals, the unique data-driven platform well-known for revealing institutional money flows, today announced significant updates to its proprietary Portal. These enhancements introduce powerful new functionality and modules, specifically designed to empower advisors and enterprise clients with unparalleled data-driven insights.The revamped Portal now includes advanced “ETF Flows”, “ETF Ticker Lookup,” Top Ranked ETFs ," and "Portfolio Analysis" modules, consolidating MoneyFlows' position as a leading analytical platform for discerning institutional activity.Key Enhancements for Advisor and Enterprise Clients:The newly introduced modules, specifically available at the Advisor level subscription for enterprise clients, provide a deeper, more granular understanding of market dynamics:• ETF Flows: This module offers comprehensive daily ETF activity by tracking inflows and outflows across various dimensions, including asset class (equity, fixed income, crypto), economic region, and investment focus. Users can observe how money flows are distributed and identify significant shifts within the ETF landscape.• ETF Ticker Lookup: Providing a detailed analysis of individual ETFs, this tool displays an ETF's weighted MAP Score, alongside its technical and fundamental scores. It also reveals the top holdings within an ETF with their respective MAP Scores and provides constituent data, enabling users to thoroughly investigate an ETF's underlying leaders under institutional support.• Top Ranked ETFs: This module identifies the top 20 ranked ETFs daily, based on MoneyFlows' rigorous scoring methodology. It provides insights into weighted MAP Scores, technical and fundamental scores, and coverage, enabling users to pinpoint high-quality ETFs that are receiving notable institutional attention. MoneyFlows currently provides ETF scores on nearly a thousand funds every single day.• Portfolio Analysis: This powerful module allows users to upload their own portfolios for an in-depth portfolio score. Clients can gain insights into their portfolio's weighted MAP Score, sector allocation, score distribution of individual holdings, and detailed flow analysis (Inflows/Outflows over 30 or 90 days). It also supports investment strategy comparisons across multiple uploaded portfolios, saving time and providing a holistic view of investment performance and underlying money flows.These new Portal features further enhance MoneyFlows' commitment to revealing the money flows that matter.For a free demo or to learn more about the enhanced MoneyFlows Portal and its new capabilities for advisors and enterprise clients, please visit MoneyFlows.com.About MoneyFlows: MoneyFlows, formerly MAPsignals, rebranded in May 2025 as MoneyFlows Powered by MAPsignals Q.I., is a unique data-driven platform that provides unparalleled insights into the institutional money flows that drive market movement. Developed by Wall Street veterans, MoneyFlows leverages proprietary algorithms and extensive data analysis to help investors understand what is truly moving the markets, allowing them to capitalize on future market movements and inform their investment strategies.Contact: info@moneyflows.com MoneyFlows.comInvestors and media are invited to explore the MoneyFlows platform at MoneyFlows.com.###Media personnel interested in receiving MoneyFlows research updates, please email info@moneyflows.com to join our distribution list.

MoneyFlows Portal Navigation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.