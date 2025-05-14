MAPsignals Announces Rebrand to: MoneyFlows Powered by MAPsignals Q.I.

MoneyFlows data-driven platform

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAPsignals (MAPsignals.com), the unique data-driven platform founded in 2014 and well-known for revealing institutional money flows , today announced its rebranding to MoneyFlows powered by MAPsignals Q.I. ( MoneyFlows.com ), This change reflects the company’s continued commitment to providing unparalleled insights into the “Big Money” driving market movements.“After a decade of successfully providing financial professionals with volume-based data, we felt the time was right to change our name to better reflect our business. MoneyFlows completely captures the essence of our core offering, revealing the actionable insights that supply and demand uncovers,” said Lucas Downey, Co-Founder MoneyFlows.MoneyFlows, formerly MAPsignals, was developed by Wall Street veterans, Jason Bodner and Lucas Downey, to track the unusual institutional money flows that drive market movement. MAPsignals Quantitative Intelligence (Q.I.) is an array of proprietary algorithms that seeks to track unusual institutional trading flows and isolates capitulation points to assist oversold opportunities. The MoneyFlows platform also employs a proprietary scoring and ranking process for sectors, ETFs and over 6000 individual stocks based on dozens of fundamental and technical metrics.“We are excited about this step as it represents the natural evolution of our unique approach to equity research. MAPsignals Q.I. has been powering our research methods since I began designing its algorithms in 2007. It will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. That is our Intellectual Property and the secret sauce. We couldn’t be more thrilled with the clear message this provided our current and future clients,” said Jason Bodner, Co-Founder MoneyFlows.With estimates that institutional trading represents a large portion of all daily volumes on stock exchanges, understanding these money flows is crucial for informed investment decisions. MoneyFlows, powered by MAPsignals Q.I., allows investors to see capitulation in real-time, providing early insights into inflection points across stocks, sectors, and ETFs.Learn more at MoneyFlows.com.Key highlights of MoneyFlows (MoneyFlows.com):• Unique Data-Driven Analysis: Tracks unusual institutional trading flows by analyzing over 1.2 million daily data points on over 6,000 U.S. stocks.• Big Money Identification: Reveals the “Big Money” driving market movements, providing insights into institutional inflow and outflow pressure.• Stock & ETF Scores: Daily identification of high-ranking stocks and ETFs with both strong inflow signals and sound fundamentals.• Breadth Indicators: Enables users to track our most popular equity indicator, the Big Money Index (BMI), extreme flows by sector, and ETFs.• Capitulation signals: Allows analysis of extreme volume-based money flow data at both the market and sector level.Investors and media are invited to explore the newly rebranded MoneyFlows platform at MoneyFlows.com.###Media personnel interested in receiving MoneyFlows research updates, please Email Media Outlet to info@moneyflows.com to join our distribution list.

