Public comment period for Iowa’s Unified Allocation Plan is now open

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking public comment on Iowa’s Unified Allocation Plan.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Unified Allocation Plan proposes to align Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) programs and resources to state and local education priorities. It is intended to bolster school improvement efforts informed by accountability and assessment and support Iowa school districts’ focus on how to best serve students who are most in need of support.

The Unified Allocation Plan is based on comment and input received by the Department from the public, public school districts, public charter schools, nonpublic schools and area education agencies. The proposed plan is intended to better assist education leaders as they implement and ensure compliance with the numerous programmatic and fiscal requirements under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Any Iowan who is interested in sharing input is encouraged to review the proposed Unified Allocation Plan and provide feedback through the Department’s statewide survey.

Gathering public input from Iowa’s education stakeholders is an important step in further developing the Unified Allocation Plan. The public comment period is now open through Aug. 29.

For more information on the Unified Allocation Plan, visit the Department’s webpage.

