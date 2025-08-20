Honeygain Releases New Update: Desktop Users Now Earn 30% More

Honeygain logo

Honeygain update delivers 30% more earnings for desktop users through performance optimizations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honeygain, the popular crowdsourced web intelligence platform, has introduced a new update that automatically increases desktop users' earnings by 30%. This update ensures greater efficiency and profitability for users running the app on desktop or laptop devices with Windows, macOS, or Linux operating systems.

Honeygain works by sharing your unused internet bandwidth with trusted partners while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security. This allows users to earn passive income effortlessly, without additional investments or effort. The app has been downloaded by millions worldwide, providing an accessible side income stream with minimal setup and no disruption to daily digital habits.

The latest update comes after months of performance optimizations for Windows, macOS, and Linux devices. Desktops generally remain online longer, provide more stable connections, and avoid mobile restrictions such as battery optimization. These advantages allow desktops to share more bandwidth, resulting in higher earnings for users.

“Desktops have always been a reliable environment for Honeygain, and with this update, we’re making sure users get the most value out of them,” said Sandra Krikstaponyte, Product Owner at Honeygain. “For our community, it’s a simple way to increase earnings just by running Honeygain on a desktop device.”

Thanks to this update, desktops are now even more profitable. For example, a user earning around $20 per month could now see that increase to $26, with no changes to their daily routine.

This solution maximizes the use of existing internet bandwidth without requiring additional investment in hardware or electricity. Honeygain supports a sustainable and efficient approach to technology utilization in everyday life.

​​While the latest update focuses on desktops, Honeygain continues to develop solutions to ensure optimized performance across all platforms, including mobile devices.

About Honeygain

Honeygain is the first-ever app that allows its users to make money online by sharing their Internet connection. The app prioritizes user privacy and security, ensuring a safe and effortless way to generate additional income. Through its innovative referral program, Honeygain offers both individuals and businesses a valuable tool to maximize their earning potential without requiring any additional effort or financial investment.

