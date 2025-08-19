Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.8% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market?

The market for the aircraft carrier catapult system has been exhibiting robust growth in the recent past. Projected to expand from $2.88 billion in 2024 to $3.06 billion in 2025, it will register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The acceleration in the historic period could be as a result of the rising requirement for increased aircraft launch velocities, a surge in the demand for augmented naval aviation prowess, an emphasis on carrier-based power projection, increases in naval defense spending, and a growing trend for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The market size of the aircraft carrier catapult system is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $3.84 billion in 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This surge during the forecast period is due to the growing dependence on carriers for immediate response amid crises, soaring collaborations between the aerospace and naval sector, increasing focus towards carrier capabilities with multi-mission, escalating demand for swift deployment competencies and advancing research in lightweight, module-based catapult parts. Noteworthy trends predicted for this forecast period encompass the evolution of hybrid catapult systems, incorporation of sensor networks in real-time, amalgamation with extensive carrier power management systems, advancements in electromagnetic launching techniques, and innovative improvements in thermal management systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market?

Increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the aircraft carrier catapult system market. Unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, are aircraft operated remotely or autonomously without the need for a human pilot. This increased demand stems from the UAVs' greater capabilities in surveillance, precision, cost-effectiveness, and their ability to minimize operator risk. The aircraft carrier catapult system facilitates these UAVs to achieve quick and accurate launches from the limited deck space, which expands their operational range and mission flexibility. For instance, the Association of Unmanned Aviation (VUL), as per a report by the US government agency, International Trade Administration, in May 2024, forecasts a 40% growth in the global fleet of commercially operated drones from 2022 through 2030. Thus, the growing demand for UAVs is a significant driver for the aircraft carrier catapult system market. Similarly, a surge in air traffic is predicted to stimulate the aircraft carrier catapult system market growth. Air traffic, which encompasses all movements of aircraft within airports and airspaces under the control of air traffic management systems, has been on the rise due to enhanced airport infrastructure. This has resulted in increased flight capacities, quicker turnarounds, and more efficient passenger management. By allowing quick and controlled aircraft launches from restricted deck space, the aircraft carrier catapult system enhances air traffic efficiency, ensuring punctual and safe departures during high-intensity naval operations. For instance, Eurostate, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported in November 2024 that the number of air passengers had soared by 19.3% in 2023 compared to 2022. Thus, the growth in air traffic is another major factor driving the aircraft carrier catapult system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell Systems and Manufacturing Inc

• BAE Systems

• Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies

• Leonardo S.p.A

• Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Industry?

Leading businesses in the aircraft carrier catapult system market have turned their focus towards creating new-age solutions like drone catapult systems to promote autonomous launch abilities and operational productivity. Drone catapult systems are ground or ship constituted launch methods engineered to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) quickly and safely without requiring a runway. In the context, General Atomics, a defense and technology company from the US, debuted the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) in January 2025. These systems, intended to aid drone launches from varied naval vessels including aircraft carriers, destroyers, and expeditionary sea bases, are compact, adjustable and designed specifically for unmanned operations. They also allow for integration into ships with limited deck space. As a result, drone takeoffs can be achieved within a far smaller distance (approximately 22 meters or 72 feet), as opposed to traditional aircraft catapults. This makes these systems extremely convenient for vessels with smaller flight decks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market Report?

The aircraft carrier catapult system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Amphibious Assault Ship, Helicopter Carrier, Fleet Carrier

2) By Technology: Conventional Powered, Nuclear Powered

3) By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

4) By End User: Military, Defense Contractors

Subsegments:

1) By Amphibious Assault Ship: Electromagnetic Catapult System, Steam Catapult System, Ski-Jump Ramp Launch

2) By Helicopter Carrier: Vertical Take-Off And Landing (VTOL) Platforms, Short Take-Off And Vertical Landing (STOVL) Systems

3) By Fleet Carrier: Electromagnetic Catapult System, Steam Catapult System, Advanced Arresting Gear

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Aircraft Carrier Catapult System Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global aircraft carrier catapult system market. It is forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming future. This global market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

