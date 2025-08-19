Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market Forecasted to Achieve US $18.36 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market In 2025?

The market for airborne target acquisition systems has been experiencing consistent expansion in the past few years. The size of the market is projected to escalate from $15.00 billion in 2024 to $15.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The historical growth of the market has been propelled by factors such as the surge in AI integration in target detection, the rising use of unmanned aerial vehicles, advancements in sensor fusion technology, increased focus on battlefield situational awareness, and investments in electronic warfare systems.

The market of airborne target acquisition systems is projected to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to $18.36 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This expected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the escalating implementation of multi-sensor systems, surging demand for automated threat identification, heightened investments in emerging radar technologies, growing emphasis on network-centric warfare capabilities, and the intensified incorporation of machine learning for target analysis. Notable trends during the forecast period encompass progress in compact radar systems, the formulation of AI-empowered target recognition, breakthroughs in stealth detection technologies, improvements in real-time data processing, and the formulation of integrated sensor networks.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market?

The airborne target acquisition systems market is set to expand in response to the growing demand for border surveillance. Advanced technologies enable real-time monitoring of border areas, intending to detect, deter, and deal with unauthorized crossings or potential dangers. The rise in security threats has led to an increased adoption of sophisticated systems to monitor potential risks and unlawful infiltrations. Airborne target acquisition systems play a pivotal role in border surveillance, providing rapid detection, tracking, and threat identification from the air. High-tech sensors and expansive coverage simplify rapid responses in remote or challenging border areas. As an illustration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a US-based government organization, highlighted a 139% surge in U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) encounters in the financial year 2022, rocketing to 497,681 from 208,567 in the previous financial year. Therefore, the escalating demand for border surveillance is spurring the growth of the airborne target acquisition systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Industry?

Major players in the Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockhee Martin Corporation

• Airbus

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran SA

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market In The Globe?

Key companies in the airborne target acquisition systems market are concentrating on the development of advanced solutions like AI-powered airborne targeting systems to boost operational efficiency in challenging combat environments. These AI-enabled systems are sophisticated aerial solutions that utilize artificial intelligence to autonomously detect, categorize, and follow targets with improved rapidity and precision. This significantly bolsters situational awareness, threat evaluation, and targeting effectiveness in fast-paced combat and surveillance situations. For example, Hensoldt, a defense electronics firm based in Germany, introduced the ARGOS-15 at the Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo 2024 in September of the same year. This 15-inch gimbal system incorporates AI-driven object detection, categorization, and tracking features, augmenting real-time decision-making and mission effectiveness. The ARGOS-15 is suitable for both manned and unmanned airborne platforms, providing exceptional performance for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) undertakings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market Report?

The airborne target acquisition systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopters, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

2) By Technology: Radar, Electro-Optical Or Infrared (EO Or IR) Systems, Electronic Support Measures (ESM)

3) By Range: Short Range (0-8 Kilometers (Km)), Medium Range (8-250 Kilometers (Km)), Long Range (Above 250 Kilometers (Km))

4) By Applications: Air-To-Air Combat, Air-To-Ground Surveillance, Maritime Surveillance, Electronic Warfare

5) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing Aircraft: Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft, Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Surveillance Aircraft, Reconnaissance Aircraft

2) By Helicopters: Attack Helicopters, Reconnaissance Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Maritime Helicopters

3) By Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Strategic Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Mini Or Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Airborne Target Acquisition Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead in the global market for airborne target acquisition systems. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth. The 2025 report covers markets in the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

