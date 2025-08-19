Submit Release
DB Investing Launches DB Social App, Now Live on iOS & Android

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DB Investing, a leading multi-asset brokerage licensed by multiple global regulators, has announced the launch of its DB Social App, now live on iOS and Android. This innovative platform is designed to transform the trading experience by combining advanced tools with a connected global community.

With operations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, DB Investing continues to deliver technology-driven solutions that empower traders worldwide. The DB Social App allows users to copy the strategies of top-performing traders in real time, exchange market insights with peers, and access live market data and analytics anywhere.

The DB Social App offers:

Real-time copy trading from verified traders

Access to a global community for sharing insights and strategies

Live market data, analytics, and trading signals

A user-friendly interface designed for beginners and professionals alike

This launch marks a milestone in DB Investing’s mission to combine innovation with collaboration, creating a more informed and connected trading ecosystem.

About DB Investing
DB Investing is a global financial services firm offering access to over 10,000 instruments, including stocks, ETFs, bonds, forex, and crypto. Licensed in multiple jurisdictions including the UAE (ESCA), Seychelles (FSA), and Canada (FINTRAC), DB Investing continues to expand its footprint across Latin America and Asia.

