Calcium Aluminate Cement Market to Reach $1.86 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Calcium Aluminate Cement Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Worth?

In the past few years, the calcium aluminate cement market has witnessed substantial growth. The market, which was valued at $1.39 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $1.48 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historic period is primarily due to increased demand from the refractories industry, an augmentation in high-temperature application use, a boost in steel production, infrastructural evolution, and the expansion within the oil and gas industry.

Expectations indicate a robust growth for the calcium aluminate cement market size in the coming years, reaching an impressive $1.86 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to an upswing in non-ferrous metallurgy projects, an increase in the use of monolithic refractories, heightened investments in renewable energy infrastructure, specialty construction driven by urbanization, and expanded use in mining activities. The development trends during the projection period encompass a shift toward low-carbon binders, the evolution of calcium aluminate blended formulations, an increased usage in 3D printed building materials, incorporation with high-performance admixtures, and breakthroughs in low-viscosity cement mixes.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Landscape?

The growth of the calcium aluminate cement market is expected to be driven by the burgeoning demand within the construction industry. The construction industry, which encompasses the planning, design, and execution of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects, is experiencing growth as both public and private sectors are heavily investing in the development and enhancement of structures like roads, bridges, airports, railways, utilities, and smart cities in order to keep up with the growing economic and demographic needs. Calcium aluminate cement aids this industry by providing quick strength development, and resistance to high temperatures and chemical attack, making it a perfect fit for challenging scenarios such as wastewater systems, refractory linings, and emergency repairs. Notably, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government department, recorded an increase of £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in new construction activities in 2022, driven by a growth of 16.8% in private sector projects and 13.1% in public sector ones. Consequently, the growing demand in the construction industry is propelling the expansion of the calcium aluminate cement market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Calcium Aluminate Cement Market?

Major players in the Calcium Aluminate Cement Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Masco Corporation

• Imerys S.A.

• Denka Company Limited

• Calderys India Refractories Limited

• Çimsa Çimento Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi

• HarbisonWalker International Inc.

• RHI Magnesita India Ltd.

• VKalp Exim

• Royal White Cement Inc.

• Bisley International LLC

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Calcium Aluminate Cement Market?

Leading companies within the calcium aluminate cement market are prioritizing the advancement of rapid-setting technologies and low-alkali solutions. These developments serve to boost the product's resilience and expedite construction schedules in demanding industrial settings. The term rapid-setting technology is used to describe cement solutions that dramatically cut down on setting periods, enabling quicker strength build-up and enhanced resistance to chemical and thermal pressure. For instance, in April 2024, IMERYS S.A.—a supplier of mineral-based specialty solutions based in France—introduced a new variation of its highly efficient concrete Fondag, designed specifically for the demands of the aerospace industry. This custom concrete is engineered to withstand the intense thermal and mechanical pressures found in aerospace manufacturing environments, like engine testing facilities and launching grounds. The product provides quick setting, exceptional resistance to high temperatures, and long-lasting durability, making operations safer and more efficient. This product release aids aerospace manufacturers in their search for sturdy and dependable infrastructure solutions that are capable of enduring recurring thermal shock and high mechanical strain.

How Is The Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Segmented?

The calcium aluminate cement market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pre-Mixed, Low Purity, Medium Purity, High Purity

2) By Product Type: CAC 40, CAC 50, CAC 60, CAC 70, CAC 80, Other Product Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

4) By Application: Infrastructure, Industrial Construction, Marine Construction, High-Temperature Applications, Repair And Rehabilitation

5) By End User: Construction, Marine, Chemical Processing, Oil And Gas, Mining

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Mixed: Ready-To-Use Mortar, Rapid-Set Repair Compounds, Blended Cement Formulations

2) By Low Purity: Non-Structural Applications, General-Purpose Construction Additives

3) By Medium Purity: Sewer Linings, Mining Grouts, Refractory Castables

4) By High Purity: High-Temperature Refractories, Kiln Linings, Corrosion-Resistant Concretes

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Calcium Aluminate Cement Market?

In 2024, North America led the global calcium aluminate cement market. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will display the quickest growth in the forecast period stated in the Global Market Report 2025. The report extends its coverage to various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

