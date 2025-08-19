Global Bulletproof Tires Market to Reach $1.62 Billion at a Steady 8.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulletproof Tires Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the bulletproof tires industry has seen robust growth. The market size is projected to increase from $1.08 billion in 2024 to $1.18 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The significant growth recorded in the historical period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for survival in antagonistic environments, the increased use of bulletproof vehicles in civilian sectors, the prevalence of asymmetric warfare and unconventional threats, a surge in government contracts for armored fleets, and an intensified focus on counterinsurgency and internal security operations.

The market for bulletproof tires is predicted to experience hefty growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $1.62 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors fueling this growth during the forecast period include a surge in demand for electric armored vehicles, escalating geopolitical conflicts and defense spending, increased application of run-flat tire technology, a heightened focus on border security and surveillance, and more bulletproof solution installations in commercial vehicles. The forecast period will also witness trends such as enhancements in self-sealing tire technology, the creation of lightweight composite materials, innovative airless and puncture-proof designs, advancements in smart tire monitoring systems, and the emergence of environmentally-friendly manufacturing methods.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Bulletproof Tires Market?

The bulletproof tires market is anticipated to grow due to escalating focus on road safety measures. Road safety measures are techniques and strategies used to prevent catastrophic injuries or death related to traffic accidents. The amplified attention towards road safety is resultant of increasing road accidents and security threats, since injured or stationary vehicles escalate the chance of lethal incidents and successful attacks. Bulletproof tires contribute to road safety by ensuring vehicle mobility following punctures or gun damage, thus minimizing accident risks in dire situations. They reinforce passenger safety by avoiding abrupt tire failure, particularly in grave risk or exigency situations. For instance, a road safety report authored by the European Commission, a Luxembourg-based regulatory body, revealed that in May 2024, the count of road fatalities rose to 20,634 in 2022, an upswing from the previous year's figure of 19,917. Consequently, the heightened focus on road safety is likely to facilitate the expansion of the bulletproof tires market. In the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical conflicts and military expenditure, growing defense budgets are set to drive the bulletproof tires market's growth. Defense budgets correspond to the financial allocation made by a nation for its military operations, manpower, equipment, and defense infrastructure needs. The growth of these budgets is triggered by burgeoning geopolitical tensions arising out of escalating disputes and regional security issues globally. Defense budgets facilitate the bulletproof tires industry by providing the means for the research, development, and purchase of cutting-edge tire technologies for military and security vehicles. They enhance operational preparedness by ensuring mobility and safety in warfare and high-risk situations. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-profit organization based in Sweden, reported that global military expenditure reached $2.443 trillion in April 2024, illustrating a 6.8% rise in comparison to 2022. Consequently, the upwards trend in defense budgets is set to drive the bulletproof tires market growth in the future.

Who Are The Top Players In The Bulletproof Tires Market?

Major players in the Bulletproof Tires Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Michelin SCA

• Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd.

• Toyo Tire Corporation

• Jiangsu Topower Tyre Co Ltd.

• Apollo Tyres Limited

• Nokian Tyres plc

• Triangle Tyre Co Ltd.

• Thomasnet

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Bulletproof Tires Industry?

Primarily, corporations in the bulletproof tires market are concentrating on the production of paramount technologically evolved tires, like superior run-flat tire systems, to improve safety, transport, and durability during challenging situations. Superior run-flat tire systems encompass tire advancements that permit a vehicle to persist in moving for a certain duration at a low pace following a decrease in air pressure due to holes or ballistic damage. For example, in September 2024, Omni United Pte. Ltd, a tire manufacturer based in Singapore, through their brand Radar Tyres, introduced Renegade A/T Sport, a run-flat bulletproof tire that can traverse all types of terrains in South Africa. They were specially designed for armoured vehicles and security missions in harsh terrains. These tires come with attributes like strengthened sidewalls, puncture-proof technology, and progressive tread patterns to boost durability, grip, and safety on both city streets and off-road landscapes. With this launch, Radar Tyres widens its collection of specialized security and military-grade tires, ensuring increased protection and transport for defense and high-threat transport tasks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Bulletproof Tires Market

The bulletproof tires market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Tire: Run-Flat Tires, Self-Sealing Tires, Bullet Resistant Tires, Airless Tires

2) By Material Composition: Polymer-Based Tires, Metal Composite Tires, Kevlar Reinforced Tires, Carbon Nanotube Tires

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: Military Vehicles, Law Enforcement Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Commercial Transport, Personal Vehicles

5) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement, Very Important Person (VIP) Protection, Civilian

Subsegments:

1) By Run-Flat Tires: Self-Supporting Run-Flat Tires, Auxiliary-Supported Run-Flat Tires, Reinforced Sidewall Tires

2) By Self-Sealing Tires: Polymer-Based Sealing Tires, Gel-Infused Sealing Tires, Automatic Puncture Response Tires

3) By Bullet Resistant Tires: Steel-Reinforced Bulletproof Tires, Kevlar-Composite Tires, Multi-Layer Laminated Tires

4) By Airless Tires: Polyurethane Airless Tires, Thermoplastic Resin Tires, Honeycomb Structure Tires

Bulletproof Tires Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Bulletproof Tires Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in the year 2024. The region projected to register the highest growth in the ensuing period is Asia-Pacific. All the geographical areas documented in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

