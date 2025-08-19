Sport, Arts and Culture and UNISA to Host Inaugural National Records Management Conference, 19 to 20 Aug
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, through the National Archives and Records Service of South Africa, in partnership with the University of South Africa, invites members of the media to the 1st Annual National Records Management Conference.
Theme: Rethinking Records Management in the Multiverse: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies in South Africa
The conference will gather records management professionals, technologists, legal experts, and policymakers to explore how AI and emerging technologies are transforming records management. Topics include policy, ethics, compliance, digitisation, training, and environmental sustainability.
Members of the media are invited as follows.
Event: National Records Management Conference
Date: 19–20 August 2025
Venue: Senate Hall, University of South Africa, Muckleneuk Campus, Pretoria
Registration: Free
Link: https://forms.office.com/r/i2hbB7TL52
Enquiries: Recordsmanagementenquiries@dsac.gov.za
RSVP: Mduduzi Maseko│SolomonM@dsac.gov.za │ 077 609 3188
For media enquiries:
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 72 172 8925
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.