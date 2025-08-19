Submit Release
Sport, Arts and Culture and UNISA to Host Inaugural National Records Management Conference, 19 to 20 Aug

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, through the National Archives and Records Service of South Africa, in partnership with the University of South Africa, invites members of the media to the 1st Annual National Records Management Conference.

Theme: Rethinking Records Management in the Multiverse: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies in South Africa

The conference will gather records management professionals, technologists, legal experts, and policymakers to explore how AI and emerging technologies are transforming records management. Topics include policy, ethics, compliance, digitisation, training, and environmental sustainability.

Members of the media are invited as follows.

Event: National Records Management Conference
Date: 19–20 August 2025
Venue: Senate Hall, University of South Africa, Muckleneuk Campus, Pretoria

Registration: Free
Link: https://forms.office.com/r/i2hbB7TL52

Enquiries: Recordsmanagementenquiries@dsac.gov.za

RSVP: Mduduzi Maseko│SolomonM@dsac.gov.za │ 077 609 3188

For media enquiries: 

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 72 172 8925

