Trade, Industry and Competition hosts innovation workshop at eKasi Labs Sebokeng, 20 Aug

As part of its mandate to support South African innovators from idea, development of prototypes, protection of intellectual property and commercialisation, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC), in partnership with the Innovation Hub, will host an innovation workshop at the eKasi Labs Sebokeng, Vaal University of Technology Science Park, on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, starting from 09:30.

The workshop aims to identify and unearth innovative solutions available in the care of the Innovation Hub. The Innovation Hub, a science and technology park based in Gauteng, focuses on driving innovation and economic development. It is a subsidiary of the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) and acts as the province’s innovation agency. The Innovation Hub aims to foster a culture of innovation, support entrepreneurs, and promote the growth of knowledge-intensive businesses.

According to the Acting Chief Director of Innovation and Technology at the DTIC, Ms Takalani Ramuthaga, innovation has a direct link to economic growth and development, and there is a direct correlation between innovative countries and industrialised countries.

Against this backdrop, Ramuthaga says engaging with township innovators has the potential to stimulate local economic activity and growth within the township. Additionally, she says a total of eight workshops have been scheduled in Gauteng townships where the Innovation Hub has its eKasi Labs programme infrastructure. This will enable township entrepreneurs to access information on innovation support instruments as well as other incentives of the DTIC.

“Apart from information dissemination, the workshop is aimed at identifying gaps that the innovation support programmes should effectively bridge between the markets and local communities, including innovation in townships and rural areas that policies and strategies may not have addressed adequately,” says Ramuthaga.

Ramuthaga adds that valuable knowledge exists in townships and rural areas where there is mainly no infrastructure and services. People innovate for survival and develop valuable knowledge, she says. To add value to such knowledge, she adds that government intervention is needed in the form of funding, exposure and forming linkages with the existing instruments. To this end, these workshops are aimed at identifying and unearthing innovative solutions.

“These engagements with innovators are also aimed at unearthing technologies from underdeveloped communities and townships, as well as creating networking platforms for technology development and commercialisation. They will also create awareness of valuable knowledge and skills that exist in the township and identify innovation that can be supported through other existing innovation instruments of the DTIC, as well as other role players,” adds Ramuthaga.

