The Business Research Company's Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market to Reach $14.27 Billion by 2029 with 7.6% CAGR

Expected to grow to $14.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%

What Is The Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the market size for anti-aircraft missiles has witnessed considerable growth. The market, which is valued at $9.86 billion in 2024, is set to augment to $10.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The historic period's growth was primarily driven by an increase in hostile aircraft intrusion threats, enhanced investments in military modernization initiatives, a surge in cross-border conflict incidents, a rise in the use of short-range missile systems, and escalating demand for mobile air defense units.

The anticipated expansion of the anti-aircraft missiles market is expected to be robust over the next few years, projected to reach a value of $14.27 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be associated with several factors, including the escalating risks of drone strikes and aerial terror attacks, increased deployment of network-centric warfare, the surging spread of ballistic missiles, heightened investments in hypersonic missile defenses, and the growth of commercial aviation in conflict-prone areas. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of hypersonic interceptor missiles and lightweight missile platforms, integration with radar systems and sensor grids, incorporation into layered defense systems, and advances in fire-and-forget capacities.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market?

Growth in the anti-aircraft missiles market is projected to be spurred by the intensifying defense contracts. These defense contracts signify legally enforceable deals between a government and private businesses or organizations for military commodities, facilities, or technology. Rising geopolitical strains and disputes largely fuel these escalating defense contracts, encouraging countries to elevate their military expenditure for improved security and readiness. By offering vital competencies for national security, driving technological progress, and maintaining enduring military procurement and development collaborations, anti-aircraft missiles augment defense contracts. For example, the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library declared in December 2023 that approximately USD 15.0 billion(£12.0 billion) of defense contracts were procured in real terms by the UK in 2022, indicating an uptick of around USD 5.8 billion (£4.6 billion) from the prior year. Hence, the ramping up of defense contracts is facilitating the expansion of the anti-aircraft missile market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market?

Major players in the Anti-Aircraft Missiles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Defense And Space

• General Dynamics

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Thales SA

• L3 Harris

• Leonardo S.P.A.

• Hanwha Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market?

Main players in the anti-aircraft missiles industry are prioritizing the development of advanced technologies such as missile-launching drones, aimed at enhancing accuracy and defensive capabilities. These missile-launching drones are unmanned vehicles which can discharge missiles for specific air defense and attack operations. For example, Airbus SE, a French aerospace corporation, introduced the concept of a missile-equipped drone known as LOAD (Low-Cost Air Defense) in March 2025. The drone has been specially crafted to tackle the rising danger from enemy drones and hovering munitions. Constructed on the Do-DT25 platform, the LOAD system is an affordable, renewable air defense option that can transport up to three guided missiles to intercept adversarial drones. It has the ability to cover a distance of 100 kilometers, and is launched via a catapult. The drone is then recovered by a parachute for subsequent use. Operated from a ground control station, LOAD can autonomously detect and recognize threats, only confronting them after receiving approval from human operators.

How Is The Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market Segmented?

The anti-aircraft missiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Missile Type: Air To Air, Anti Ballistic, Surface To Air

2) By Propulsion System: Hybrid Propellant, Liquid Propellant, Solid Propellant

3) By Warhead Type: Fragmentation, High Explosive, Nuclear

4) By End User: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Navy

Subsegments:

1) By Air To Air: Short Range Air-To-Air Missiles (SRAAM), Medium Range Air-To-Air Missiles (MRAAM), Long Range Air-To-Air Missiles (LRAAM)

2) By Anti Ballistic: Exo-Atmospheric Ballistic Missile Interceptors, Endo-Atmospheric Ballistic Missile Interceptors

3) By Surface To Air: Short Range Surface-To-Air Missiles (SHORAD), Medium Range Surface-To-Air Missiles (MRSAM), Long Range Surface-To-Air Missiles (LRSAM)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Anti-Aircraft Missiles Market?

In 2024, the Anti-Aircraft Missiles Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. It's also projected to be the rapidly advancing region during the forecast period. The report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa as part of its market scope.

