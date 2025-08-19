Blasting Mats Market Forecasted to Achieve US $1.77 Billion by 2029

Blasting Mats Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Blasting Mats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Blasting Mats Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a robust growth in the blasting mats market. The market previously valued at $1.26 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $1.35 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The significant growth in the preceding period can be credited to amplified focus on regulatory norms for worker safety, surge in urban construction and destructive activities, heightened consciousness regarding environmental conservation, expansion of open-pit mining procedures, and the implementation of controlled blasting methods.

The market size for blasting mats is forecasted to see substantial expansion in the forthcoming years, with an expected value of $1.77 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This predicted growth is due to multiple factors such as the expansion of underground mining activities, an increase in renewable energy projects which require site clearing, government investments in transportation networks, the rising demand for reusable and environmentally friendly blast protection solutions, and the increase of private sector involvement in mining. Key trends expected during this forecast period include progress in recycling used materials like tires for mat production, lightweight composite mat development, automation advancements in mat deployment and retrieval, innovations in material for noise reduction, and the improvement in modular and interlocking mat designs.

Download a free sample of the blasting mats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25244&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Blasting Mats Market?

The escalation in mining operations is anticipated to boost the blasting mats market's expansion. Mining projects are the processes and progressions associated with the discovery, assessment, and extraction of mineral assets from our planet. The growth in these projects is fueled by the heightened demand for key minerals as various industries necessitate a constant and growing supply of resources such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth components. Blasting mats find their application in mining to confine loose debris during managed detonations, safeguarding the workforce and surrounding infrastructure, mitigating environmental consequences like dust and sound contamination, adhering to regulatory norms, and upholding operational effectiveness through accurate and secure blasting procedures. For example, the United States Geological Survey, an American scientific government institution, reported in January 2025 that US metal mine yield was estimated at $33.5 billion in 2024, signifying a marginal rise from $33 billion in 2023. Hence, the escalating mining operations stimulate the blasting mats market's expansion.

Who Are The Key Players In The Blasting Mats Industry?

Major players in the Blasting Mats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• T.M. International

• Ideal Supply Inc.

• Canadian Mat Systems

• Armadillo Mats

• RubberForm Recycled Products LLC

• Kleen Blast Abrasives & Equipment Warehouse

• Blasting Mat Solutions

• Dynamat Technologies

• Consolidated Cordage Corporation

• Phoenix Blasting Products

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Blasting Mats Market In The Globe?

Key players in the blasting mats market, such as Divert NS and Halifax Construction & Debris Recycling Ltd., are implementing innovative approaches, including recycling of end-of-life tires, to create eco-friendly mats. This strategy decreases waste and transport emissions, providing a sustainable solution. The process involves repurposing tires unsuitable for vehicles, transforming them into reusable materials using shredding and cutting techniques. This durable rubber material from truck and passenger tires is then used to produce robust blasting mats, capable of withstanding the force and debris from construction explosions. For instance, Divert NS, a non-profit organization in Canada, formed a partnership with Halifax Construction & Debris Recycling Ltd, a waste management and recycling firm, in January 2025. The aim was to launch a new facility that converts end-of-life highway truck tires into blasting mats, aiming to diminish environmental harm and boost local sourcing in Atlantic Canada. Halifax C&D received a funding of $95,750 from the Value-Added Manufacturing Funding Program to facilitate the facility's establishment. This innovative approach enables the firms to redirect over 1,500 tonnes of used tires from landfills to the production of resilient, high-impact resistant blasting mats annually, utilized in the construction sector.

What Segments Are Covered In The Blasting Mats Market Report?

The blasting mats market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Wire, Chain-Link, Rubber, Fiber

2) By Size: Small Blasting Mats, Medium Blasting Mats, Large Blasting Mats

3) By Use: Single-Use, Reusable

4) By Application: Mining, Construction, Quarry, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Mining And Quarrying, Construction And Infrastructure, Demolition And Remediation, Oil And Gas, Military And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Wire: Steel Wire, Galvanized Wire, Stainless Steel Wire

2) By Chain-Link: Galvanized Chain-link, Polyvinyl Chloride-Coated Chain-link, Stainless Steel Chain-link

3) By Rubber: Recycled Rubber, Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber

4) By Fiber: Coir Fiber, Jute Fiber, Synthetic Fiber

View the full blasting mats market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blasting-mats-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Blasting Mats Market By 2025?

In the Blasting Mats Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the primary region for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate in the coming years. The report examines several regions which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Blasting Mats Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Malts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/malts-global-market-report

Explosives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/explosives-global-market-report

Firefighting Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/firefighting-drones-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.