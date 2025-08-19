Black Powder Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

Black Powder Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Black Powder Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Black Powder Market Be By 2025?

The market size for black powder has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market which valued at $0.95 billion in 2024, is expected to escalate to $1.00 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Reasons for this upswing during the historic period include a surge in demand from the fireworks sector, a renewed fascination for antique firearms, an emerging trend in hunting, expanding military usage, and increasing requirements for infrastructure and mining blasts.

Expectations are high for the black powder market to witness substantial growth in the years ahead, with an anticipated increase to $1.25 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth during the projection period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened awareness for sustainability and safety standards, advancements in technological production processes, rising demand for fireworks in emergent markets, increased use of automated manufacturing systems, and heightened focus on environmentally friendly formulations. Key trends for the projection period include progress in environmentally friendly black powder formulations, the integration of automation and digital monitoring systems, improvements in consistency and safety through technological advancements, ongoing development in analytical testing for performance and composition, along with progress in green and biodegradable powder alternatives.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Black Powder Market?

There's a surge of interest in hunting activities which is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the black powder market. Hunting signifies the activity of tracking, capturing or killing wild animals, whether via bow or firearm, typically for food, recreation, or population management. The increase in hunting is driven by a heightened interest in outdoor pursuits, with an increasing number of individuals on the hunt for hobbies in nature that offer adventure, independence, and an escape from modern city life. Black powder plays a vital role in hunting by powering traditional firearms, thereby enabling hunters to effectively take down their targets, maintaining historical techniques. For example, in May 2023, the US-based non-profit organisation Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) reported that approximately 14.7 million Americans engaged in hunting at least once with a bow or a firearm in 2022, representing a 1% increase in hunting involvement compared to 2021. As such, the escalating interest in hunting activities is fuelling the growth of the black powder market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Black Powder Market?

Major players in the Black Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• DuPont de Nemours Inc

• Austin Powder Company

• EURENCO SA

• Titanobel

• Graf & Sons

• Apache Nitrogen Products Inc

• EPC UNITED KINGDOM LIMITED

• Hodgdon Powder Company Inc.

• WANO Black Powder GmbH

• Explosia a.s

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Black Powder Market?

The primary focus of major players in the black powder market is on technological advancements, such as state-of-the-art manufacturing processes that improve product reliability, ramp up safety measures during production, and cater to the unique demands of defense and commercial applications. Contemporary manufacturing processes encompass advanced, technology-aided techniques employed in goods creation, prioritizing automation, accuracy, effectiveness, and adaptability. As an example, in April 2024, Estes Energetics, a firm based in the U.S. that manufactures black powder and chemicals, set up a new manufacturing unit at Camp Minden, Louisiana. This move was aimed at fortifying the U.S. defense industry foundation with flexible production abilities. The fresh manufacturing setup at Camp Minden is highly adaptable, facilitating the creation of a diverse array of vital defense-grade chemicals, such as black powder. This is achieved by capitalizing on the improved infrastructure and strategic geographical advantage to boost supply chain robustness and national security capabilities.

How Is The Black Powder Market Segmented?

The black powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Musket Powder, Cannon Powder, Sporting Powder, Pyrotechnic Powder, Blank Powder

2) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Sporting Goods Stores

3) By Application: Military, Civilian, Industrial, Aerospace, Entertainment

4) By End User Industry: Historical Reenactments, Black Powder Competitions

Subsegments:

1) By Musket Powder: Fg Grade, FFg Grade, Triple Seven Substitute Powder

2) By Cannon Powder: Coarse Grain Powder, Meal Powder, Cannon Fuse Powder

3) By Sporting Powder: Rifle Load Powder, Shotgun Load Powder, Muzzleloader Powder

4) By Pyrotechnic Powder: Flash Powder, Lift Charge Powder, Burst Charge Powder

5) By Blank Powder: Movie Or Stage Blank Powder, Training Or Drill Blank Powder, Starter Pistol Powder

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Black Powder Market?

In the 2025 Black Powder Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific was identified as the leading market in 2024 and is predicted to experience the most robust growth in the years ahead. The report ensures a comprehensive regional analysis, with examined regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

