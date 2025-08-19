Ilham Aliyev received President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

On August 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

During the meeting, they fondly recalled their January meeting in Davos. The fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Goldman Sachs Group Inc., established since 2010, was highlighted, with satisfaction expressed regarding the successful partnership between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the company.

The discussion touched on the significance of the progress made on August 8 in Washington, with the support of the U.S. President, in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. They emphasized that these outcomes create ample opportunities for the comprehensive development of the region.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., founded in 1869, is a leading global financial institution providing services in investment and consumer banking, securities, and asset management. The company operates in over 40 countries, with its headquarters in New York City, and manages assets worth 2.8 trillion USD.