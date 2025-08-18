Submit Release
H.R. 3427, Water Resources Technical Assistance Review Act

H.R. 3427 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report to the Congress on technical assistance provided by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to state, local, and tribal governments on clean water infrastructure. The bill also would require EPA to report to the Congress annually for five years on actions taken by the agency to comply with GAO’s recommendations.

Using information about the timeframe and cost of similar activities, CBO expects the reports would be completed within five years and cost a total of $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Matthew Pickford. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

