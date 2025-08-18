Coming Soon From CBO: Selected Reports and Analyses

The Congressional Budget Office plans to release several publications next month that provide updated information on the federal budget, demographic trends, and the short-term economic outlook.

Monthly Budget Review: August 2025 (Tuesday, September 9)

This edition will include CBO's estimate of the federal budget deficit for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2025, along with the agency's projection of the deficit for the full fiscal year.

CBO's Current View of the Demographic Outlook From 2025 to 2055 (Wednesday, September 10)

This report will update CBO's demographic projections published in January 2025 to incorporate recent administrative and judicial actions that have reduced projected net immigration, as well as the effects of the 2025 reconciliation act (Public Law 119-21). Those projections underlie CBO's short-term economic projections (see below).

CBO's Current View of the Economy From 2025 to 2028 (Friday, September 12)

This report will present CBO's latest short-term projections for major economic indicators—including GDP growth, inflation, unemployment, interest rates, and consumer behavior. It will also discuss the agency's updated demographic projections, effects of recent tariff policies, and effects of the 2025 reconciliation act.

Early next calendar year, CBO expects to publish a new set of demographic projections in The Demographic Outlook: 2026 to 2056 and updated economic and baseline budget projections in The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2026 to 2036.

For the latest news on upcoming releases, please visit CBO's Press Center or the agency's latest quarterly report detailing its work in progress.

Caitlin Emma is CBO's Chief of Media Relations.